On the Nov. 29 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he really appreciates Taylor Swift for liking an Instagram post that celebrated the new NFL record he achieved while facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders during the Kansas City Chiefs' Nov. 26 game.

The post, which was shared by Kelce's team, the Chiefs, read, "Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹."

One fan commented, "HERE BC TAYLOR LIKED IT."

Another said, "Taylor, we see you 👀 lurking 🙈."

A third shared some lyrics from Swift's 2017 song "End Game" featuring Ed Sheeran and Future and said, "Big reputation, big reputation / Ooh, you and me, we got big reputations, ah / And you heard about me, ooh / I got some big enemies (yeah) / Big reputation, big reputation."

In response to Swift liking the celebratory post, Kelce gave Swift a shoutout on his podcast.

He said, "Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you."

Jason Kelce joked about if Swift has always been a fan of tight end receiving yards.

"I'm not sure, that's a good question," Travis Kelce responded. "Maybe, I don't know. I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, leaves the field after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

On "New Heights," Travis Kelce also talked about the moment he gave a young fan his glove after the Chiefs' big win on Nov. 26.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan wrote, "What a day we’ve had @Chiefs..@tkelce made my daughter’s day..month..year!! Her first ever Chiefs game, we’re over from the UK..and she ends up with Travis’s glove Such a stroke of luck, but he’s made a little girl happy beyond words #ChiefsKingdom #Swifties."

While speaking with his brother, the famed tight end said he had "no idea" that the young fan was a Swiftie.

“I might’ve assumed that she was a Swiftie," he said.

“I mean, let’s be honest, who’s not a Swiftie at this point?” Jason Kelce responded.

“Touché," his younger brother replied, adding he always tries to "give a souvenir to a little one" after games.

Travis Kelce and Swift began spending time together earlier this year, to the delight of both of their fan bases. Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games, and Kelce recently traveled to Argentina to watch one of her "Eras Tour" shows.

The Super Bowl-winning star also recently opened up about his relationship with Swift in an interview with Wall Street Journal magazine and said he has “never dated” anyone like her before.