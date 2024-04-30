50 funny cat jokes that are totally paw-some

If you're a fan of felines and love a completely awful dad joke, then you've come to the right place.
To ensure that you get your fill of both, we've gathered a compilation of cat jokes that, dare we say, are nothing short of purr-fect.
You're probably groaning already knowing that you're in for a pile of bad cat puns and corny one-liners and, yep, you're absolutely right. But even though most of them are, ahem, purr-day bad, we can't help but think they're hiss-terical.
In fact, when it comes to coming up with dumb jokes that are all things feline-related, well, the paw-sibilities are endless.
For instance, what do cats wear to bed? Paw-jamas, naturally. Or, did you hear the one about the kittens who got into an argument? It was a cat-tastrophe.
But, wait, there's more. Why did the cop arrest the cat? It was caught littering. What do cats put in their houses? Fur-niture, of course.
By now, we're guessing you get the point and if funny puns and paw-some jokes aren't up your alley, it's best if you take your cattitude elsewhere, because this one's dedicated to all the feline fans out there.
Best Funny Cat Jokes
- What do you call a stylish cat? A dandy lion.
- What's a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple.
- What do you call a tiger that likes pickles? A sour puss.
- Why don't cats shop in stores? They prefer cat-alogs.
- What is a cat's favorite song? “Three Blind Mice.”
- Why don't leopards play hide-and-go-seek? They're always spotted.
- What do cats eat for breakfast? Mice Krispies.
- Two kittens got into a big argument. It was a total cat-astrophe.
- What did one cat say to the other? How do you like meow?
- What do cats wear to bed? Paw-jamas.
- Why did the cop arrest the cat? It got caught littering.
- What kind of cats teach college classes? Purr-fessors.
- What do cats prefer to eat when they go out to dinner? Paw-sta.
- Why was the kitten unpopular at school? It had a bad cat-titude.
- Did you hear about the cat that made a mistake? It was a total faux paw.
- What's a kitten's favorite game? Cat and mouse.
- Why did the cat bring its watch to the bank? It wanted to save time.
- Did you hear about the cat that went to the doctor? It wasn't feline well.
- What do cats put in their houses? Fur-niture.
- Where do you find a cat with no legs? Right where you left him.
- Did you hear about the cat that burned dinner? It had to start over from scratch.
- What do you call a cat that's always telling on you? A tattle tail.
- How do you motivate a cat? Remind them to stay paws-ative.
- What's a cat's favorite band? Mew Kids on the Block.
- What's stranger than a talking cat? A spelling bee.
- What do you give a cat with allergies? An anti-hiss-tamine.
- Why are cats always tired on April 1? Because they just finished a 31-day March.
- How do cats mix cake batter? With whiskers.
- What kind of felines can bowl? Alley cats.
- How do mice floss their teeth? With string cheese.
- What's the best way to catch a catfish? Have someone throw it to you.
- What do you call a cat with eight legs? An octo-puss.
- How do you hire a cat? Put up a ladder.
- What's worse than when it's raining cats and dogs? Hailing taxis.
- Did you hear about the cat that ate a bad sausage? It was the wurst.
- Why can't you play board games in the jungle? Too many cheetahs.
- Did you hear about the cat that lost its left legs? It's all right now.
- Where did the cat go after losing its tail? The retail store.
- What do you call a fibbing cat? Lion.
- I once met a giant cat. I didn't know what to say so I used big words.
- How do cats talk quietly? They whis-purr.
- Why are cats good at keeping secrets? They don't hiss and tail.
- Did you hear about the angry cat? It got hot under the collar.
- Did you hear about the cat that almost fell off a cliff? It lived to tell the tail.
- What do cat artists usually paint? Self paw-traits.
- What kind of cars do cats prefer to drive? Fur-arris.
- Why do people like having cats as pets? They're purr-dy.
- Why did the cat go to a therapist? It had claw-strophobia.
- Why do cats make good comedians? They're hiss-terical.
- What did the teacher say after he caught the kitten cheating? Don't be a copycat.