70 summer captions to post on Instagram all sea-sun long

Summer is here and like the song goes, it sure makes us feel fine.

Long days and golden sunshine are what make the season the perfect time for that long-overdue vacation, lazing by the water or chillin' with an umbrella drink and your favorite beach read.

However you plan to spend the summer of '23, don't forget to post your sweetest snapshots on Instagram with one of these summer captions.

From funny puns like "Long time no sea" or "Shell-abrate good times'' to witty one-liners like "Where there's a will, there's a wave," we're sure you're going to find the right caption to take your post to next level.

After all, making memories to last a lifetime is what it's all about and your friends are family will love seeing all your summer activities — even if it's through their screen.

Since the right words don't always come easy, we've collected a variety of caption ideas for all the beaching, boating, fishing or summer fun you have planned. We're shore you'll rack up all the likes.

Short (and sweet) summer captions

Shell-a-brate good times, c'mon!

Nothing is im-popsicle.

Long time, no sea.

It's a water-ful life.

Just shooting the breeze.

Resting beach face.

Schooner rather than later.

Walking on sunshine.

You're the wind in my sails.

Make play while the sun shines.

Orange you glad it's summer?

Girls just wanna have sun.

Don't worry, beach happy.

Good things come to those who

Sea you tomorrow!

It's a shore bet.

I love summer a yacht.

Home is whatever the sea is.

Seas the day.

From here on out, it's smooth sailing.

When life gives you lemons, open a lemonade stand.

Tropic like it's hot.

Just gettin' my daily dose of Vitamin Sea.

Totally jawsome!

Sail la vie.

Licensed to chill.

Sun of a beach.

Funny summer captions

What's up, dock?

How do I know the ocean is friendly? It waves.

Just flexing my mussels.

I'm the Codfather.

What up beaches?

Fin and tonic, anyone?

Sun's out, rum's out.

I'm at the beach. Water you up to?

Whatever floats your boat. Literally.

Where there’s a will there’s a wave.

Do I love summer? Shell, yeah!

Totally shipfaced.

Keep palm and carry on.

Water you lookin' at?

Don't rock the boat.

This is getting out of sand.

New kid on the dock.

Yacht's all folks!

Gardening is always a good thyme.

It's dock o'clock.

Sometimes I wet my plants.

Knot today.

Cute summer captions

Friday, Saturday ... Sun-Day!

I found my place in the sun.

Better beach than never.

Taking the sea-nic route.

Having the most sand-sational summer.

We’re mer-maid for each other.

You had me at mellow.

I found my sol-mate.

Greetings from below deck.

Officially on island time.

Holy ship!

Fishing for compliments.

Seas the moment.

To all the grills I've loved before.

Whale, hello there!

One-word summer captions