It goes without saying that all friendships should be cherished — including the one between you and your bestie.

No matter if they've been your #1 pal since the start or entered the picture later in life, your best friend understands you better than anyone else. They've been by your side — literally or from miles away — during your highest highs and lowest lows, proving their loyalty and love through everything life's thrown your way.

While you know that they're fully aware of just how much you love them, a friendly reminder is always welcome. And really, you don't need a special occasion to gush about the deep bond you share with your bestie (except don't forget to celebrate National Best Friend Day on June 8). When the moment comes, share one of these best friend quotes in a text message or on Instagram for all to see.

Keep scrolling to find short sayings that every dynamic duo can relate to. A lot of these quotes are packed with heart (and sometimes, heartache), but there are a few funny ones thrown into the mix in the event that your partner in crime needs a laugh.

Funny best friend quotes

“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” — Thomas Aquinas

“To like and dislike the same things, that is what makes a solid friendship.” —Sallust

"My friends and I are crazy. That’s the only thing that keeps us sane." — Matt Schucker

“I’ll stick to finding the funny in the ordinary because my life is pretty ordinary and so are the lives of my friends — and my friends are hilarious.” — Issa Rae

“As much as a BFF can make you go WTF, there’s no denying we’d be a little less rich without them.” — Gossip Girl, "Gossip Girl"

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good, and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” —Arnold H. Glasgow

“An old friend will help you move. A good friend will help you move a dead body.” — Jim Hayes

“Whoever says friendship is easy has obviously never had a true friend!” — Bronwyn Polson

Short and sweet best friend quotes

“Best friend isn’t a person; it’s a tier.” — Mindy Kaling

“Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

“A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” — Arnold H. Glasgow

“A single rose can be my garden … a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia

“One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” — Euripides

“Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.” — Richard Bach

“Friendship’s the wine of life.” — Edward Young

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver

“Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends.” — Virginia Woolf

“Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

“It’s not that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but it’s your best friends who are your diamonds.” — Gina Barreca

“What draws people to be friends is that they see the same truth. They share it.” — C.S. Lewis

“Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.” — Paulo Coelho

“Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer.” — Jean de la Fontaine

“Friends are medicine for a wounded heart, and vitamins for a hopeful soul.” — Steve Maraboli

“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” — Jim Morrison

“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish Proverb

“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.” ― Sarah Dessen, "Someone Like You"

“If you have one true friend you have more than your share.” ― Thomas Fuller

“Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” — Bill Watterson, "Calvin and Hobbes"

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” — Muhammad Ali

“Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.” — Misty Copeland

"True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." — Nicole Richie

“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” — Elbert Hubbard

“It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich

“I have a best friend in my life who I know is my soulmate.” — Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart “A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts

Donna Roberts “A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself.” —Heidi Wills

“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.” — Khalil Gibson

Khalil Gibson “The truth is, no matter how lonely you might feel, you’re never going through anything alone ... You can choose your family.” — Jennifer Lopez

“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.” —Anna Taylor

“Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

“Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave and impossible to forget.” —G. Randolf

“My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” — Henry Ford

Quotes for when you're missing your best friend

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” ― Elie Wiesel

“One’s friends are that part of the human race with which one can be human.” — George Santayana

“There are three things that grow more precious with age: old wood to burn, old books to read and old friends to enjoy.” — Henry Ford

“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

“Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life—and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” — Dean Koontz

“In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” — Albert Schweitzer

“True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side.” — Josh Grayson

“Close friends are truly life’s treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone.” —Vincent Van Gogh

