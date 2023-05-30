25 best summer drinks for a cooling sip

Pack up your parka and pull out your pitcher for these must-make summer drinks. Here, you’ll find cocktail and mocktail recipes featuring juicy summer berries, ripe stone fruit and fresh herbs galore. In-season produce is accented with boozy mix-ins such as prosecco, vodka and tequila, as well as nonalcoholic staples like sparkling water, flavored sodas and tea. As you master your mixology skills, you’ll also learn a thing or two about how to make homemade lemonade, which you can serve as is for kids and adults alike, or dress up with coconut rum and pineapple juice for an island-inspired sipper. No matter where you’re celebrating, this Lemonade Rum Punch tastes like another. For a beverage that everyone can enjoy, make a batch of homemade Strawberry Lemonade. There’s no better way to take advantage of the abundance of fresh summer berries than with this refreshing drink.

On scorching summer days, blend up frosé, which is essentially zhuzhed up frozen rosé wine, for adults. Plus, you can (and should) make it ahead for easy entertaining. Better yet, blend the aforementioned strawberry lemonade with ice for a virgin version that your little ones can enjoy, too.

While some of these recipes are designed to be made for a crowd, others only make one drink. That said, feel free to scale the recipe up (or decrease the quantity) to match the number of people you’re serving. Keep these summer drink recipes in your back pocket — er, mesh beach tote — whenever you’re craving a cooling sip.

Cocktails

What happens when you combine lemon-lime soda, prosecco, sparkling water and lemon juice? You get a refreshing, puckering punch that’s made for a hot summer day. To prevent it from getting watered down by a bunch of melting ice, create a lemony ice block using frozen lemonade concentrate and fresh mint leaves.

This four-ingredient rum cocktail tastes like vacation. Simply combine lemonade, pineapple juice and coconut rum in a highball glass, then top with a tropical rum floater.

Upgrade a pitcher of strawberry lemonade with one easy ingredient made for summertime sipping — bourbon. A glass of this sweetened drink is best served immediately, but who would want to wait anyway?

Take advantage of an abundance of stone fruit such as plums and apricots in this summer-forward sangria. While many sangria recipes call for several types of liquor, we paired things down with just a bottle of merlot, plus cherry juice and raspberry seltzer for extra-tart flavor.

During the dog days of summer, nothing quite hits the spot like frosé, a slushy version of rosé wine. In a blender, whir together a bottle of dry rose, vodka, sugar and freshly squeezed lemon juice; freeze the mixture overnight and then blend again until it reaches a slurpable consistency. Fill your glass and grab your favorite beach read for a taste of paradise.

This vodka-forward cocktail doesn’t get its strawberry flavor from anything artificial. Instead, it relies on fresh berries and tarragon to capture summer in a glass.

Once you master a classic mojito, stray from the ordinary with this extra-fruity variation. Frozen watermelon pairs naturally with the usual mint and lime, and adds a refreshing, juicy layer to this Cuban cocktail.

Want to amp up your usual glass of frosé? Make a strawberry simple syrup, as called for in this recipe. The rich berry syrup not only adds sweetness, but enhances the natural fruit flavors in a bottle of your favorite rosé wine.

An Aperol spritz is nothing new, but it’s dramatically risen in popularity over the last few years. Want a taste of the trend? Follow this surprisingly simple recipe that will guide you through how to capture the essence of Italy.

Every hour is happy hour when Carson Daly is in this room. This rum punch features two varieties of the Caribbean liquor — white rum and coconut rum — plus pineapple juice, apricot brandy and orange juice. No matter where in the world you are, it tastes like vacation.

If you’re not a fan of overly sweet cocktails, you’ll love this subtle sipper made with green tea, simple syrup, lemon juice, pear purée, oranges and fresh pears. If you’re hosting an afternoon gathering in the sun, this big batch summer drink will serve you and your guests well.

Not only are there an abundance of berries in this cocktail, but you’ll also find them in the custom-made ice cubes. It’s a low-effort, high-reward drink for summer.

Inspired by firecracker popsicles, this layered margarita is the ultimate cocktail for patriotic parties all summer long.

Jazz up a bottle of your favorite dry red wine with crème de cassis, simply syrup and raspberry seltzer, plus fresh berries and rosemary. It’s a thirst-quenching, juicy sangria that you have to make on a peak summer day.

Two of our favorite cocktails — an Aperol spritz and a fruit margarita — become one in this staple summer recipe. It’s designed to serve a crowd, who will easily drain the pitcher until the very last drop.

For an adults-only, southern-style sweet tea, spike it with bourbon. The caramel and dark brown sugar notes present in barrel-aged whiskey will add a layer of depth to homemade sweet tea.

Use really high-quality ginger beer for the spiciest, most potent flavor in this simple three-ingredient margarita.

This grown-up Arnold Palmer features one lip-puckering addition: limoncello. The Italian liqueur adds even more citrusy flavor to this refreshing classic.

Given how flavorful this rum punch is, the recipe is surprisingly simple to make. Combine watermelon juice, orange juice, lime juice and rum, then top with ginger beer and fresh orange slices just before serving.

Mocktails

Sure, you can buy bottled strawberry lemonade, but nothing tastes as good as homemade. Use 1½ pounds strawberries and two cups of freshly squeezed lemonade for the best flavor.

Thai basil is noted for its peppery, spicy flavor, which is a delicious contrast to a batch of sweetened lemonade.

To make this summer drink, start by muddling a trio of fresh berries with mint leaves. Add freshly brewed lemon tea, hibiscus tea and simple syrup then top with ginger beer for this cooling mocktail.

Cool off with a frozen version of the ultimate mocktail — a Shirley Temple. You only need a handful of timeless ingredients — ginger ale, maraschino cherries, lime juice and grenadine — to prep this drink.

Think this sounds boring? Think again. A combination of lemon peels, coriander, dried elderflower, ground ginger, juniper berries and fresh mint create so much flavor in this booze-free drink.

When you’re feeling up for a cooking project, try your hand at homemade ginger beer. It starts with just three simple ingredients — fresh ginger, sugar and water — which transform over time.