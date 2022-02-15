34 St. Patrick's Day quotes to celebrate all things Irish

St. Patrick’s Day, which is celebrated annually on March 17, is a raucous commemoration of the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. But let’s get real for a minute. Spiritual significance aside, the day is synonymous with shamrocks, parades, parties, and the copious consumption of green beer. Actually, green everything.

After all, per the wise words of poet and humorist Thomas Augustine Daly, “​​For the whole world is Irish on the seventeenth o’ March!”

Here are some standout St. Patrick’s Day quotes to help you mark the day with humor, wit, and resonance, in person or on Instagram.

It's not easy being green. - Kermit the Frog TODAY Illustration

1. “As I said when I visited Dublin in 2016, our nations have always shared a deep spark — linked in memory and imagination, joined by our histories and our futures. Everything between us runs deep: literature, poetry, sadness, joy, and, most of all, resilience. Through every trial and tempest, we never stop dreaming.” — President Joe Biden

2. “Ireland, once you live there, you’re seduced by it.” — Writer Frank McCourt

3. “It’s not easy being green.” — Kermit the Frog

4. “May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back.” —Irish blessing

5. “Green is good.” — Elizabeth Banks, on Twitter

6. “#StPatricksDay + Friday = AA.” — Jim Gaffigan on Twitter

7. “The shamrock is a religious symbol.” — Stephen Colbert

8. “If you’re Irish, it doesn’t matter where you are — you’ll find family.” — Irish actress Victoria Smurfit

9. “St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” — Adrienne Cook

RELATED: What is St. Patrick's Day and why do we celebrate?

If you're Irish, it doesn't matter where you are - you'll find family. - Irish actress Victoria Smurfit TODAY Illustration

10. “The heart of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination.” — George Bernard Shaw

11. “That’s right, there’s free beer in Irish paradise. Everyone’s jealous.” — Kevin Hearne, from his book Hammered.

12. “Found the pot of gold!” — Reese Witherspoon on Twitter

13. “​​Irish History Fact: We invented whiskey, sarcasm & bare knuckle brawling. All on the same night. In that order.” — Denis Leary, on Twitter

14. “You can take a man out of Ireland, but you can’t take the Irishness out of the man.” — Pro boxer Tyson Fury

RELATED: 23 St. Patrick's day decorations and supplies

“You can take a man out of Ireland, but you can’t take the Irishness out of the man.” — Pro boxer Tyson Fury TODAY Illustration

15. “Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, but if your name is Eisenhower, you’ve got to wear something green to show it.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

16. “Whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or not, everyone has a little luck o’ the Irish in them.” —Cookbook author Laura Sommers

17. “I will tell you, my body immediately responds to being in Ireland because every single cell in my body says yes.” — Conan O’Brien

18. “There are only two classes of people—the Irish and those who wish they were Irish.” —Therese Duffy

19. “May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.” —Irish blessing

20. “To anyone with a drop of Irish blood in them the land they live on is like their mother. It’s the only thing that lasts, that’s worth working for, worth fighting for.” — Alexandra Ripley wrote in Scarlett, a sequel to Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind.

21. “Being Irish is very much a part of who I am. I take it everywhere with me.” —Colin Farrell

23. “Luck is believing you’re lucky.” —Tennessee Williams, "A Streetcar Named Desire"

“Luck is believing you’re lucky.” —Tennessee Williams, "A Streetcar Named Desire" TODAY Illustration

24. “Even when they have nothing, the Irish emit a kind of happiness, a joy.” — Author Fiona Shaw

25. “Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels.” — Author Nora Roberts

26. “It’s St. Paddy’s Day, everyone’s Irish tonight. Why don’t you just pull up a stool and have a drink with us?” —Norman Reedus (as Murphy MacManus) in The Boondock Saints.

27. “I will tell you, my body immediately responds to being in Ireland because every single cell in my body says yes.” —Conan O’Brien

28. “Do you think anybody knows that I’m Irish?” —Niall Horan

“Do you think anybody knows that I’m Irish?” —Niall Horan TODAY Illustration

29. “When anyone asks me about the Irish character, I say look at the trees. Maimed, stark and misshapen, but ferociously tenacious.” — Poet Edna O’Brien

30. “If you’re going to be lost, there’s no friendlier place to get lost in than Ireland.” — author Rebekah Crane, from "The Upside of Falling Down"

31. “Whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or not, everyone has a little luck o’ the Irish in them.” — Laura Sommers

32. “When it comes to luck you make your own.”-- Bruce Springsteen, in his song "Lucky Town"

“May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.” — Irish blessing TODAY Illustration

33. “May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.” — Irish blessing

34. “We are all a great deal luckier than we realize, we usually get what we want—or near enough.” — Roald Dahl "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

RELATED: 17 fun and festive recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day