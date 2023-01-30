60 St. Patrick's Day captions that'll bring Irish luck to your Instagram

The Irish eyes are smilin' because St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner.

Whether you're baking a loaf of Irish soda bread or dressing up in green for a night of drinking pints at the pub, make sure to snap plenty o' pictures and share them on Instagram.

If you find yourself a wee bit stuck for something to say, the luck of the Irish is with you because these St. Patrick's Day captions are pure gold.

You'll be doing the jig when you see this collection of St. Patrick's Day captions. Some are funny and pun-filled, while other short quotes pay tribute to Irish (and the luck that they bring).

Are you and your beau celebrating St. Paddy's with a special dinner? We've got you covered with cute captions for couples. Hanging out with the lads or lassies? Yep, you'll find captions for that, too.

We've even tossed in a few lucky charms, er, captions for Fido, Fluffy and the rest of your pets — just in case you've turned furry friend into a leprechaun in honor of the holiday.

Whatever shenanigans you get up to, remember that St. Patrick's Day ain't over until it's clover (and when you post all about it on Instagram).

Short St. Patrick's Day captions

Irish you a very happy St. Patrick's Day.

Shake your shamrocks.

It’s only funny until someone loses an aye!

You can’t pinch this.

Part Irish, all trouble.

It ain’t over until it’s clover.

Seamus on you!

Not Irish, but I'm drinking anyway.

Making a green start of it.

Not lucky, just blessed.

Irish tonight, hungover tomorrow.

Let’s get this paddy started.

Time to get lucked up.

Get clover it!

Drink a pint on St. Paddy's – it'll cure what ales ya.

Take a pitcher, it'll last longer!

It's St. Patrick's Day, hang on for beer life.

This pint is near and beer to my heart.

It's the beer necessities in life that matter.

Who's your paddy?

Leave no Blarney stone unturned.

I see drunk people.

Keep calm and leprechaun.

Eat, drink and be Irish.

Irish I had more beer.

Proud to be an eejit.

It's feckin' St. Patrick's Day!

St. Patrick’s Day captions for couples

Love in my heart, beer in my belly.

I’m one lucky girl.

Beer, love and shamrocks.

Come on clover.

Irish you were beer.

Lucky wishes & Irish kisses.

You sham-rock!

Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.

I found my lucky charm.

Feeling lucky?

You had me at top o' the morning.

You're a leprechaun after me own heart.

As luck would have it, I found you.

Makin' mischief.

I'm not Irish. Kiss me anyway.

Mo grá thú. ("You are my love" in Irish)

Just a lass, standing in front of a fella, asking ainm to love her.

I found me pot o' gold.

St. Patrick's Day dog and cat captions