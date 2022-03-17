IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

  • St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon

    04:30

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes

    04:32

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Travel back to the '80s with this French dip sandwich

    04:58

  • Try this new twist on sloppy Joes for lunch

    05:20

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

    04:25

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch

    25:00

  • At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books

    05:48

  • Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe

    04:14

  • Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

    04:43

  • Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks

    05:50

  • Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish

    05:12

  • How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before)

    03:30

  • Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas

    04:45

TODAY

St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi

05:18

Declan Horgan, the culinary director and executive chef of Rebellion Bar and Kitchen restaurants, stops by Studio 1A with an Irish recipe for shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi.March 17, 2022

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

  • St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon

    04:30

  • Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees

    02:29

  • Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes

    04:32

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All