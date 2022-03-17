IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes 05:19
Now Playing
St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi 05:18
UP NEXT
Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon 04:30 Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:29 Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes 04:32 This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria 04:15 Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups 00:25 Travel back to the '80s with this French dip sandwich 04:58 Try this new twist on sloppy Joes for lunch 05:20 Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout 00:32 Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business 06:28 Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie? 04:25 Savannah Guthrie learns to make kid-friendly meals | Starting from Scratch 25:00 At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books 05:48 Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe 04:14 Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots 04:43 Joy Bauer turns key lime pie and cookie dough into healthy snacks 05:50 Get a taste of New Orleans with this crawfish and andouille dish 05:12 How to make your mornings easier (starting the night before) 03:30 Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas 04:45 St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi 05:18
Declan Horgan, the culinary director and executive chef of Rebellion Bar and Kitchen restaurants, stops by Studio 1A with an Irish recipe for shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi.
March 17, 2022 Read More St. Patrick’s Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes 05:19
Now Playing
St. Patrick's day recipe: Shredded corned beef and cabbage with gnocchi 05:18
UP NEXT
Harry Smith visits McSorley's, NYC’s oldest Irish saloon 04:30 Inside World Central Kitchen’s mission to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:29 Spice things up with this recipe for curried chicken and plantain croquettes 04:32 This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria 04:15