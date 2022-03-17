Irish chef Declan Horgan is joining TODAY to share some of his favorite St. Patrick's Day dishes — including twists on childhood favorites like bacon and champ potatoes and corned beef and cabbage. Here, Horgan combines traditional Irish flavors with his culinary chops to create two unforgettable recipes to celebrate the most Irish day of the year.

As a kid growing up my mother used to make champ potatoes. I remember there being a magic well in the middle of the potatoes, filled with milk and butter — food of the gods it was! Later, I added the smoked ham hock to elevate the dish, but it's still a taste of childhood, just like mom made.

I love this recipe because in my mind it modernizes one of the all-time classic Irish dishes and showcases what Irish cuisine can become. And because it's a mashup of Irish and Italian cooking techniques, it's funky and cool to serve at home for dinner parties.

