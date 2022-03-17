IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 2 unique twists on corned beef and cabbage

Take your usual corned beef and cabbage to the next level with these recipes from chef Declan Horgan.
By Declan Horgan

Irish chef Declan Horgan is joining TODAY to share some of his favorite St. Patrick's Day dishes — including twists on childhood favorites like bacon and champ potatoes and corned beef and cabbage. Here, Horgan combines traditional Irish flavors with his culinary chops to create two unforgettable recipes to celebrate the most Irish day of the year.

Smoked Ham Hock with Champ and Braised Cabbage

Smoked Ham Hock with Champ and Braised Cabbage
Get The Recipe

Smoked Ham Hock with Champ and Braised Cabbage

Declan Horgan

As a kid growing up my mother used to make champ potatoes. I remember there being a magic well in the middle of the potatoes, filled with milk and butter — food of the gods it was! Later, I added the smoked ham hock to elevate the dish, but it's still a taste of childhood, just like mom made.

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Gnocchi

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Gnocchi
Get The Recipe

Corned Beef and Cabbage with Gnocchi

Declan Horgan

I love this recipe because in my mind it modernizes one of the all-time classic Irish dishes and showcases what Irish cuisine can become. And because it's a mashup of Irish and Italian cooking techniques, it's funky and cool to serve at home for dinner parties.

Related

Food

Food50 family-friendly recipes you can shop and make at home

Get more St. Patrick's Day recipes:

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Casey Barber
Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Lauren Salkeld
Get The Recipe

Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Lauren Salkeld
Beef and Irish Stout Stew
Patty Lee / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Beef and Irish Stout Stew

Donal Skehan
Dylan's Irish Soda Bread
Dylan Dreyer
Get The Recipe

Dylan's Irish Soda Bread

Dylan Dreyer
Irish Stout Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Irish Stout Cake

Donal Skehan
Chocolate Leprechaun Hats for St. Patrick's Day
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Leprechaun Hats for St. Patrick's Day

Checka Ciammaichelli
St. Patrick's Day Bark
TODAY
Get The Recipe

St. Patrick's Day Bark

Checka Ciammaichelli

Get more recipe ideas!

Related:

Historic Philadelphia pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in style

March 17, 202105:40
Declan Horgan