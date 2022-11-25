50 famous Christmas movie quotes that capture the true spirit of the holiday

Christmas movies give us a cheery escape amid the season's inevitable chaos. And sometimes, they are welcome reminders that every family is dysfunctional to a degree.

Whether your family has a tradition of cozying up to watch Buddy the Elf sing "loud for all to hear" or Kevin McCallister stir up trouble, there's clearly no shortage of holiday movies to make you smile and laugh (and perhaps, shed a few tears).

While you may claim to know your favorite films by heart, scroll through this list of famous Christmas movie quotes to learn a few more iconic lines to recite all season long.

Find some of the most memorable quotes from old classics and new releases, including "White Christmas," "Love Actually" and "The Polar Express." Some of the funnier finds will lighten your spirits, while some of the romantic offerings will warm your heart.

Sure, you can keep the movie magic to yourself, but what's the fun in that? Incorporate these quotes into your Christmas greetings or use them as Instagram captions from now through December.

Famous Christmas movie quotes

“Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to.” — Fred Gailey, "Miracle on 34th Street"

“Tell her that you love her. You’ve got nothing to lose and you’ll always regret it if you don’t.”— Daniel, "Love Actually"

“I just woke up thinking about going home with you and got very excited about Christmas.” — Abby, "The Happiest Season"

“The thing about trains ... it doesn’t matter where they’re going. What matters is deciding to get on.”— Conductor, "The Polar Express"

“This is extremely important. Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want my family back?" — Kevin McCallister, "Home Alone"

“Never be afraid when people can’t see what you see. Only be afraid if you no longer see it.” — Jeronicus Jangle, "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more.”— Frank Cross, "Scrooged"

“I realized that Christmas is the time to be with the people you love.”—Billy Mack, "Love Actually"

“You can mess with a lot of things. But you can’t mess with kids on Christmas.” — Kevin McCallister, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

“If you’re worried and you can’t sleep, count your blessings instead of sheep. Then you’ll fall asleep counting your blessings.” — Bob Wallace, "White Christmas"

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!” — Jack Skellington, "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

“I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” — Charlie Brown, "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

“We’re not just doing this for us. We’re doing it for the kids. For every kid who ever sat on Santa’s lap.”—Mall Santa, "Jingle All the Way"

“That’s what Christmas memories are made from, they’re not planned, they’re not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen.”— Kelly Finch, "Deck the Halls"

“Christmas was on its way. Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon, which the entire kid year revolved.”— Ralphie, "A Christmas Story"

"This is Christmas. The season of perpetual hope.” — Kate McCallister, "Home Alone"

“It’s Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive.” — Miles, "The Holiday"

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”— Santa, "The Polar Express"

“That’s the one good thing about regret: It’s never too late. You can always change tomorrow if you want to.”— Claire Phillips, "Scrooged"

“Thank you for trying to get me to like Christmas. I love that you love it. I’m just so content taking care of other people’s pets when they’re away for the holiday.” — Abby, "The Happiest Season"

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” — Clarence, "It’s a Wonderful Life"

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” — Buddy, "Elf"

“If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around.” — Prime Minister, "Love Actually"

“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas ... perhaps ... means a little bit more!”— the Grinch, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

“Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see.”— Conductor, "The Polar Express"

“I think there must be something wrong with me, Linus. Christmas is coming, but I’m not happy. I don’t feel the way I’m supposed to feel.” — Charlie Brown, "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

“Yes! Yes I do! I like Christmas! I love Christmas!” — Ebenezer Scrooge, "A Christmas Carol"

Funny Christmas movie quotes

“You’re skipping Christmas! Isn’t that against the law?”— Spike Frohmeyer, "Christmas with the Kranks"

“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”—Ralphie, "A Christmas Story"

“I want my house to be seen from space.” — Buddy Hall, "Deck the Halls"

“You say you hate Washington’s birthday or Thanksgiving, and nobody cares, but you say you hate Christmas, and people treat you like you’re a leper.” — Kate Beringer, "Gremlins"

“We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.” — Buddy, "Elf"

“I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.”— Ellen Griswold, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!”— Kevin McCallister, "Home Alone 2"

“I spend months picking out the perfect present for everyone. You know the only thing I get in return? Coupons, free back rubs.” — Kiki, "A Bad Moms Christmas"

“And we’re going to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas.” Clark Griswold, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

“You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card.” — Buddy, "Elf"

“Nobody’s walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas.”— Clark Griswold, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

“I think you’re really beautiful and I feel really warm when I’m around you and my tongue swells up.” — Buddy, "Elf"

Short Christmas movie quotes