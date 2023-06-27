Sometimes you just want to escape reality and focus on a love life other than your own.

That's why romance movies exist. With a click of a button, you're able to immerse yourself into a someone else's story that'll warm your heart —and perhaps, even break it.

Netflix has the full spectrum of romance movies, including teen love stories, classic rom-coms, funny fish-out-of-water tales and heart-tugging dramas. The streamer's catalogue includes arguably the best romance movies of all time, everything from Nicholas Sparks' "Dear John" to new releases like "Here Love Lies."

Below, we've rounded up the steamiest, saddest and downright sweetest romance movies on Netflix to scratch any love itch you may have. We'll routinely update this list, so check back once you've watched everything on this list.

'Your Place or Mine' (2023)

Rom-com royalty Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star as Peter Coleman and Debbie Dunn in "Your Place Or Mine." Peter and Debbie had a one-night stand 20 years ago and became best friends thereafter. They were never really honest about their feelings, and literally have to move into each other's houses before coming clean.

'The Princess Switch' (2018)

"The Princess Switch" puts a Christmas spin on Mark Twain‘s 1881 novel "The Prince and the Pauper." Vanessa Hudgens plays two women from different worlds who bump into each other and immediately recognize their striking, albeit identical, resemblance. They agree to temporarily switch places, but things get complicated when they each fall in love with someone from the life they're pretending to live.

'The Perfect Find' (2023)

Jenna (played Gabrielle Union) needs someone to give her a second chance. And she gets it. But shortly after starting her new gig as a fashion editor, she starts falling for a younger guy — who she later learns is one of her coworkers and not to mention, her boss's son. Is she willing to risk her job for love? Only Jenna knows the answer.

'The Wedding Date' (2005)

This movie begs the question: Who can you really trust? When Kat Ellis (played by Debra Messing) learns that her ex is the best man at her little sister's wedding, she hires an escort to be her date so she doesn't show up alone. The two of them fall for one another ... but not before Kat learns the real reason why her ex broke up with her in the first place.

'Endless Love' (2014)

Here's a "Romeo & Juliet" love story — with a happy ending. Jade Butterfield (played by Gabriella Wilde) comes from money and privilege, while David Elliot (played by Alex Pettyfer) certainly doesn't. They meet and fall in love just the same. Their families canonically disapprove, but eventually resort to unlikely alliances that help them bond for real.

'Dear John' (2010)

Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried star as a long-distance couple who write letters to one another while John is deployed on military missions and Amanda is stateside finishing college. The letters, though, have consequences unbeknownst to the couple.

'Holidate' (2020)

Sloane (played by Emma Roberts) and Jackson (played by Luke Bracey) meet while returning their respective holiday gifts. They bond over a shared dislike of the holidays due to their family giving them grief for not being in a relationship. So, they agree to spend the holidays together so their families will lay off. It works — in more ways than one.

'About Last Night' (2014)

What happens when two people want to be together but everything else seems to get in the love of their love? That's the story for Danny (played by Michael Ealy) and Debbie (played by Joy Bryant) in "About Last Night." They meet and immediately want a relationship, even moving in together three months after meeting. But then they break up and have to find their way back to each other through all the noise.

'The Best Man Holiday' (2013)

"It's been 15 years since these college friends have been together, and a lot has changed. So much so, that their spouses have to figure out how to navigate this stage of their relationship with each other and their mutual friends.

'Really Love' (2020)

There's love. And then there's really love, an unfiltered commitment to someone's needs even if they don't include you. "Really Love" shows this type of love in action as the character Isaiah (played by Kofi Siriboe) becomes resigned to losing Stevie so he can experience more joy.

'Beyond the Lights' (2014)

Noni (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is supposed to sing. Kaz (played by Nate Parker) is supposed to protect. The problem: Noni veers from that agreement after feeling some enormous pressure and, as a result, Kaz comes to her rescue.. They love each other from there on out, much to the dismay of, well, everyone.

'La La Land' (2016)

"La La Land" is all giggles and jubilee until Seb (played by Ryan Gosling) and Mia (played by Emma Stone) snap back to reality. Seb and Mia love each other, but their conflicting careers force them to pick their professional passions or each other.

'Nappily Ever After' (2018)

Goodbye hair, hello "Nappily Ever After." Violet's boyfriend dumps her in the wake of her hair loss. This experience prompts her to cut her remaining hair and to live the life she actually wants to live, not the one her mother has forced her to all these years. Her new approach to life attracts a new love interest.

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

The title character in "Jerry Maguire" is a knuckle-busting sports agent who suddenly has a change of heart and wants to do things the right way. He's fired over it, and only one person at the company walks out with him. While building a company together, they somehow manage to fall in love despite losing clients and money.

'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2019)

This daptation of the 1974 book by James Baldwin shows the impact mass incarceration has on families. Fonny (played by Stephen James) is falsely accused of a crime he did not commit, but he can't afford to post bail. During that time, his partner (played by KiKi Layne) finds out she's pregnant and her mother (played by Regina King) helps as much as she can. Although Fonny and KiKi want to stay together, his incarceration takes a toll on their relationship.

'Been So Long' (2018)

It's been so long for both Simone (played by Michaela Coel) and Raymond (played by Arinze Kene). The single mother and formerly incarcerated person meet during a rare night out on the town for the both of them. They hit it off, but will their baggage push the other away?

'Falling for Christmas' (2022)

Sierra (played by Lindsay Lohan) is a spoiled heiress who takes a tumble while skiing and, as a result, experiences memory loss. Jake (played by Chord Overstreet) owns a nearby lodge and cares for her as he mourns the death of his wife. They're still trying to figure out who they are individually. But what happens when they start to catch feelings for one another?

'Here Love Lies' (2023)

Single mother Amanda (played by Tope Oshin) is entertaining a suitor who has slid into her DMs because... why not? Here's where things get complicated: She lives overseas and works as a travel blogger, but he's a tour guide in New York City.

'That's Amor' (2022)

In "That's Amor," Sofia (played by Riley Dandy) is looking to start from scratch and along the way, meets a handsome young chef who may be able to help her career and love life. But he has his work cut out for him in trying to win her over.

'Married to Work' (2023)

Yvonne (played by Meg Otanwa) and Zaki (played by Idris Sultan) try one last Hail Mary to save their failing real estate agency when a potential investor's interest is contingent on them being a married couple. They fake it as long as they can, but is it enough to convince the investor?

'Along For The Ride' (2022)

The beauty of young love is on full display in "Along For The Ride," a Netflix original. Just before leaving for college, Auden (played by Emma Pasarow) meets Eli (played by Belmont Carneli), both of whom are insomniacs. Their nightly adventures uncover a lot about themselves and each other.

'Airplane Mode' (2020)

As a result of her job as an influencer, Ana is glued to her phone. She's so caught up in it all that she gets into a car accident while talking on the phone. Her parents exile her to her grandfather's farm, where she's forced to completely unplug. While it's hard at first, a young man distracts her from her off-the-grid life.

'Tall Girl' (2019)

The tallest girl in school doesn't usually have many suitors, and Jodi (played by Ava Michelle) knows that firsthand. She's insecure about her height and how others treat her because of it. Well, that is until she meets a foreign exchange student who not only likes her, but his attraction prompts other guys to crush on her as well.

'Greenberg' (2010)

When Roger (played by Ben Stiller), who is already down on his luck, leaves New York City to housesit for his brother in Los Angeles. Roger doesn't drive, so he can't really get around until his brother's assistant Florence (played by Greta Gerwig) visits. Feelings develop as they spend more time together.

'New In Town' (2009)

Lucy (played by Renée Zellweger) takes a new job in the middle of nowhere to restructure a local factory. She sees it as a stepping stone to the next opportunity, but Ted (played by Harry Connick Jr.) interrupts her plans and gives her more than one reason to stay permanently.