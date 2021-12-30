Jim Carrey reacts to British baker’s life-size Grinch cake
British baker Lara Mason has won Jim Carrey’s praise after creating a giant cake sculpture of the Grinch. “My ultimate goal is not just to be admired by my fans, but to be eaten by them,” he tweeted. The actor even challenged Mason to re-create Ace Ventura, another one of his classic characters.Dec. 30, 2021
