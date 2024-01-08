Leo and Libra compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Leos love the spotlight. Libras love love. What happens when the harmony-seeking air sign gets together with the zodiac's queen diva?

Actually, it can be wonderful. Like Libra and Aries, this fire and air sign duo can have magic compatibility. While zodiac compatibility is more complicated than checking sun signs, this can be a starting point before delving into moon sign and Venus sign compatibility.

There are a few things for Libra and Leos to know before getting into a relationship or friendship. Read on to find them.

All about Leo and Libra: The basics

All about Leo

Dates: July 22 to Aug. 22

Element: Fire

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Sun

Represented by: The lion

Famous Leos: Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin, Ben Affleck, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Michelle Yeoh, Madonna, Halle Berry, Viola Davis

All about Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover, Kelly Ripa

Leo and Libra personalities

Leo

A Leo is a born leader thanks to their inherent strength and forceful natures. They are fiercely confident and know the point of life is to live it to the fullest. Why bother doing anything halfhearted, or to pretend to be anything other than brave, bold and fabulous? They are eager to take on challenges, in part for the bragging rights. Leos want a mate who shares their passions as they want deep devotion and focused attention. Get out of the way if the Leo in your life has his or her heart set on something.

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy

Overall Leo-Libra compatibility

We can look to the signs' planetary rulers for a clue. Leo is ruled by the sun and Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. When they come together, they form a solid foundation where warmth and passion thrive. They are attracted by a magnetic force, and propel each other to new heights. The cardinal sign Libra quells the Leo's inner beast; the fixed sign Leo teaches Libra that it's OK to prioritize themselves over harmony. Once they see how a partnership can lead to personal growth, the two signs won't be able to stay away from each other.

Friendship

Leo and Libra can be good friends ... if they don’t let their differences get the best of them. Since Leos naturally take charge, Libras will struggle to voice their needs and desires. Leo will have to learn to be a better listener. If that's possible, then the two can out the best in one another. Leos and Libras connect most through their creative natures and their art.

Romance

Libra and Leo in love make a glamorous and exciting couple. They're likely going to look good together, since every opportunity to go out is an opportunity to make an impression. They relish in being seen. Intimacy is exciting, and they're willing to do the work to keep it so. They bring creative energy into their romance, and things are never dull. It's not a stretch to say their romance is effortless.

Colleagues

Libra and Leo make a for a good pair a work. They tend to appreciate each other’s talents in the workplace, making for a well-balanced and resilient team. Libra calms and smooths Leo’s showy style. Libra has charm and excellent manners, which offsets Leo’s direct and acerbic personality. Leo makes decisions quickly and can help Libra act more efficiently.

Famous Libra and Leo Couples

Pete Sampras (Leo) and Bridgette Wilson (Libra)

Julie Andrew (Libra) and Blake Edwards (Leo)

Matt Damon (Libra) and Luciana Barroso (Leo)

Stephen Moyer (Libra) and Anna Paquin (Leo)

Simon Cowell (Libra)and Lauren Silverman (Leo)

Jimmy Carter (Libra) and Rosalynn Carter (Leo)