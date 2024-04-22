What April’s full moon in Scorpio means for you

The full moon in April is often referred to as the pink moon because of the pink flowers that bloom in North America during this season.

Is it actually pink? No. But the energy surrounding this lunation is still potent, thanks to the fierce and formidable nature of the sign that it’s in: Scorpio.

How can you see April 2024’s full moon?

April’s full moon rises on April 23 at 7:49 p.m. ET and will appear full for about three days.

What is the astrological meaning of April 2024’s full moon?

Full moons are thought to illuminate hidden matters, and this one is no different. It’ll bring secrets, frustrations, emotions and desires out of the dark and into the light.

Scorpio full moons are especially known for their fervor and intensity. Since the full moon squares Pluto in Aquarius, the contemporary planetary ruler of Scorpio, it’s reasonable to think these emotions will be amplified.

Expect impulsive outbursts, emotional upheavals and sudden changes of the mind and heart. Pluto aims to reconstruct systems and make them more robust after they’re rebuilt, so we may witness many things falling apart, only to be reassembled in a more precise way.

“This will reveal to us how our personal transformation can be funneled towards promoting change within the collective. It will also illuminate what we truly need in order to feel secure,” astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim says.

We are still in Mercury retrograde in Aries, which ends on April 25. We might be prone to miscommunication, so we need to think before reacting and listen before we make up our minds.

The effects of the Jupiter and Uranus conjunction in Taurus that occurred on April 20 are still ongoing.

How April 2024’s full moon may affect your sign

Aries

Before making any decisions, analyze matters practically. While your intuition may guide you, it’s important to make sure that your hunches are backed up by evidence. Take the time to gather all the necessary information before confronting anyone to ensure that you’re not jumping to conclusions. This way, you can trust your gut and make accurate decisions.

Taurus

Even if you are busy, it is important to show your loved ones you care. Simply listening and responding to messages promptly can make a big difference. It shows that you are there for them and willing to lend a sympathetic ear to help guide them through any issues they may be facing.

Gemini

With the arrival of warmer weather, it may tempting to spend more time outdoors and bask in the spring air. Strike a balance between work and leisure. Use outdoor time as a reward and you’ll be astonished at your new sense of motivation!

Cancer

As you navigate your relationships within your peer group, you may notice that some are shifting, and only those based on a strong foundations are thriving. All relationships have ups and downs, but the ones you have a deep connection with will endure. Don’t be afraid to connect with new people, too.

Leo

It is time to move forward with relationships and let go of the frustration and anger that you’ve been carrying with you. You don’t have to forget, but you should forgive and resolve matters during this lunation in order to heal.

Virgo

If you’re yearning for an adventure, now’s the perfect time to start preparing for the future. Give yourself the freedom to dream big. The only way you’ll be able to break out of your reality is to believe that you can.

Libra

Planning for your financial future can be a stressful, but it’ll prove to be rewarding. By taking a deep dive into your finances, you may discover opportunities to allocate more funds towards activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Scorpio

Even though you don’t want to be caught up in the mix, you may find yourself stuck in the middle of family drama. Let people know you longer want to be the mediator. It’s not on you to solve other people’s problems (even if you’re good at it).

Sagittarius

It can be challenging to keep the secrets that others confide in you, but it’s essential to maintain trust. Imagine how you would feel if your personal matters were shared with others without your permission. Stay true to your reputation and respect the privacy of those you confide in.

Capricorn

You’re finding that your hopes and goals are evolving past what you thought you once wanted. It’s OK to change your mind. A different direction could be the right direction. Be gentle as you transform.

Aquarius

Your role at work is expanding, and you may doubt you’re qualified. Sometimes, others can see your capabilities even more clearly than you can. Don’t let imposter syndrome hold you back from achieving success. Believe in yourself and your abilities.

Pisces

Swimming against the tide can be daunting, but how else can you learn who you are? As you start to view things from a different perspective, you become more in tune with your intuition. You’ll learn to know what feels right for you.