How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ally Lewber became the show’s resident astrologer

Starring on one of TV’s most dramatic and chaotic reality shows can be exhausting, but Ally Lewber of “Vanderpump Rules” has a way to cope: She can see things coming.

As an astrologer, Ally uses the stars to figure out her fellow cast members’ personalities and how they might contribute to the show’s seemingly never-ending drama.

“Astrology is the secret to the universe for me,” Ally — who is a Capricorn sun, Libra moon and Pisces rising — tells TODAY.com. “Our birth charts are a blue print to our lives. It’s an awesome self-help tool.”

“Vanderpump Rules” has been on Bravo since 2013 and follows the staff of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants. Ally joined the mix in 2022 when she began dating cast member James Kennedy.

Ally Lewber. River Callaway / Variety / Getty Images

How Ally Lewber became an astrologer

Ally studied entertainment journalism at Belmont University in Nashville and also took meteorology classes at Penn State. Put that together in the unexpected detours of life, and you get an astrologer on a reality TV show.

“It’s close. It’s forecasting, but not the weather — the future,” she says.

When Ally, who was always drawn to esoteric topics, went deeper into astrology and saw how spiritual her chart was, she felt called to move forward.

“It’s not just a hobby. It feels like a responsibility for me in this lifetime. To see that laid out in my chart, it felt like validation,” she says.

Since her time on the show, she became a professional astrologer and does readings for both cast members and everyday folks alike.

She “had a lot of anxiety” over going pro. “It’s nerve-wracking to claim it, especially if it’s something you’re passionate about. It’s imposter syndrome … but looking back, I’m so glad I did it. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my career,” she says.

She says celebrities are in her DMs asking for readings, but her favorite clients are people right out of college. “You need that guidance a little bit. (I like) to remind them the world doesn’t end after college. It gets better. And it’ll be really fun,” she says.

Ally’s astrological read on ‘Scandoval’

Fallout from the “Scandoval” saga — a cheating controversy involving cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss (aka Raquel Leviss) — has been at the forefront of “VPR’s” 11th season this year. How much of it comes down to astrology, according to Ally?

Ariana and Tom, who had been together since 2014, broke up unexpectedly in 2023 after Ariana discovered Tom was having an affair with Rachel, who was previously engaged to Ally’s boyfriend, James. (Can you keep up?) James also dated cast member Kristen Doute, whom Tom was dating when he first met Ariana. (Really, can you keep up?)

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The adverse effects of the scandal have been unfolding, as Ariana and Tom are still living together (though just Ariana bought her own house last month), embroiled in lawsuits with each other (and with Rachel) … and still appear together in the show.

From the astrological point of view, Ally notes that both Tom and Ariana are Cancers, a cardinal water sign known for its depth of emotion, protectiveness and moodiness.

Ariana is a typical Cancer, Ally says, because “she’s private with her emotions and is a homebody.”

“I haven’t seen Tom’s full birth chart, so we’d need to go a little deeper. But Cancer’s ruled by the moon, and the moon controls the ocean tides. It’s a wave. There (are) highs and lows. If you’re not processing your emotions, then it can get turbulent and out of control,” she says.

Examining other ‘VPR’ cast member’s charts

As for other cast members’ signs? She says Tom Schwartz is the ultimate Libra. He has three planets in the peacekeeper sign, including his sun and moon.

“You can’t hate him, because he genuinely does want everyone to just get along. But I know that it can be frustrating for other signs and other types that are like, ‘OK, but that’s not realistic.’ He’s a people person. He really just wants everyone to be happy and to get along,” she says.

As for her boyfriend, James, she says he’s “such an Aquarius.”

“(He’s) just very authentic and marches to the beat of his own drum. things outside of the box,” she adds. “That’s what he’s kind of taught me: No one puts you in a box. Then he’s a Sagittarius rising, which we definitely see that that’s fire energy. He has energy for days. He does not drink caffeine. I’m a Pisces rising, and I just want to take naps all day.”

Lala Kent and Ally Lewber at the Season 10 reunion of “VPR.” Bravo / Nicole Weingart / Bravo / Getty

James and fellow cast member Lala Kent both have Jupiter, the expansive and lucky planet, in the 10th house of fame. “When Jupiter is in the 10th house, it makes them destined to be in the spotlight. Whether or not they want it, they’re going to find it,” Ally says. “They’re both made for TV.”

Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is linked to Pluto

Ally says “Vanderpump Rules” is a “Plutonian” show, meaning major events are linked to the planet Pluto, which governs big transformations and brings skeletons out of the closet.

Pluto was in the sign Capricorn starting in 2008 and moved into Aquarius in 2023 for the first time in almost 250 years, so this could be perceived as the start a new era for transformation. The planet will move back and forth between Capricorn and Aquarius a few times until Nov. 19, 2024, before it stays in Aquarius until March 8, 2043.

“Pluto switched to Aquarius on the day of the reunion last year. Then it went back into Aquarius on the day of the Season 11 premiere. It’s weird how aligned Pluto’s movement is with the movement of the show. That’s why I’m like, this season is going to look and feel different. Pluto is changed,” she says.

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber at a Las Vegas event in December 2023. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Ally’s compatibility with James Kennedy

Ally “really believes” we are all compatible with anyone, but it’s easier with some people than others.

She and James share Libra moons, which means they “connect (on) a deep emotional level.” Further, she has a stellium in Aquarius, James’ sun sign. James, similarly, has a stellium in Capricorn, her sun sign.

“It’s a balancing act. We see each other and connect, but we help push each other,” she says.