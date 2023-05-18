Ariana Madix reveals where she and Tom Sandoval stand in 1st interview since cheating scandal

After a "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 finale full of fights, tears and a cleansing ritual, Ariana Madix sat down with Andy Cohen for her first interview about the cheating scandal that ended her relationship of nine years.

Madix appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and answered host Cohen's burning questions, including where she stands with ex Tom Sandoval today.

"We do not interact on any level," she said on May 17.

The "revenge dress" Ariana Madix wore for the Season 10 reunion, set to air May 24. @bravotv via Instagram

Madix and Sandoval split up in March after she learned that he cheated on her with their castmate, Raquel Leviss. The Season 10 finale followed the former couple's explosive argument about the affair.

During the fight, Madix told Sandoval, "I regret ever loving you" and asked if he had any last words "before we never speak again."

While the fight was filmed March 3, Madix appears to have stayed true to her word. She told Cohen that the pair communicate through "go-betweens," either her friend Logan or Tom's assistant.

Madix also shared her plans for the home in Los Angeles that they share.

"My plan is to sell the house," she said. "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on."

Cohen then asked if they both still live in the house, which Madix confirmed that they did.

In the Season 10 finale, Sandoval seemed to go on an "apology tour" by addressing his affair with Leviss in conversation with Scheana Shay and Lisa Vanderpump. After the episode aired, Madix called her ex's attempts at seeking forgiveness "laughable."

In many conversations — including their fight at the beginning of the episode — Sandoval claimed that he tried to break up with Madix throughout the affair with Leviss. When Cohen asked Madix if this was true, she simply responded, "No."

As for her thoughts on where Sandoval stands, she called his current performances with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, in which he uses Leviss' name in a cover of "Jessie's Girl," "weird."

"I honestly think that there's something about him that's like really loving the attention that this has brought him, and I feel as though as long as people continue to give him that attention he will be happy," she said.

In the rapid-fire interview, Madix also revealed just how much she has moved on from her relationship with Sandoval and dished on a new man in her life.

“I’ll just say that I’m very happy and very satisfied,” she said.

“Vanderpump Rules” made headlines in March after news broke that stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together because he cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss. The reality show resumed filming in the aftermath.

Season 10 has chronicled the ongoing relationship strife between Madix and Sandoval, the friendship between Madix and Leviss and the origins of the affair at the center of it all.

Follow TODAY.com for more on Scandoval, the Season 10 finale and the upcoming cast reunion.