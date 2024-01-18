How could an exoplanet so far away be causing such a hubbub? Pluto's movement in Aquarius certainly is, at least in the astrological world.

Faraway Pluto moves back into Aquarius, again, Jan. 20, after a back-and-forth between the air sign and Capricorn, its bordering earth sign in the zodiac wheel.

Here's what to know

When did Pluto first enter (and exit) Aquarius?

Let's take a gander at Pluto's recent movements between the two signs.

Pluto first entered Aquarius on March 23, 2023.

Pluto moved back into Capricorn June 11, 2023.

Pluto will be in Aquarius again from Jan. 20 to Sept. 1, 2025.

Pluto will then moving back to Capricorn from Sept. 1 to Nov. 19, 2024.

After that, Pluto will stay in Aquarius until 2044, with some progression into Pisces and retrogrades back into Aquarius along the way.

Why is Pluto in Aquarius significant?

As Pluto, the planet of growth, and evolution, moves into the sign of Aquarius, astrologers are bracing themselves for individual change and change on a global scale.

That's because Aquarius is an air sign unafraid of radical shifts and leaps. In fact, Aquarius welcomes change, knowing that it leads to progress. This makes for a potent combination with Pluto, which governs transformation.

Astrologer Jennifer Freed calls this astrological transit a time of “death and rebirth.”

“It represents the death of ego patterns and rebirth of our soul’s patterns," she says.

The last time Pluto had its full extensive transit in Aquarius was from 1777 to 1798, a period which saw many transformations around the world.

The beginning of Pluto’s transit in Aquarius coincided with the American Revolutionary War, and the end of the transit brought the French and Haitian revolutions. People fought for their voices to be heard — emphasis on fought.

Will we see the same type of upheaval? If so, Freed says this transit advises you double down on your individual bonds. It's is “a call to intensify our bonds and community moving from social media to social intentionality.”

Focus on your “‘scared crew,'" as she puts it. "These are people who will be with us at the low and high points in our lives that “celebrate and support our highest good.”

How Pluto in Aquarius will affect your sign

Aries

Your aspirations are evolving to be more congruent with your present self. It’s recommendable to pursue a divergent path in the next several years. This is essential as it allows for flexibility in modifying your ambitions and adapting to the current state of affairs on a personal and global level.

Taurus

As you move forward in your career, it’s important to remain open to new opportunities and possibilities. Don’t be afraid to shift your focus or reevaluate your goals. Embrace the flexibility that comes with exploring different paths, and trust that the right opportunities will present themselves to you in time.

Gemini

You have a strong desire to learn and broaden your horizons. You’ll realize that gaining knowledge and being mindful are not strictly limited to the classroom. By exploring different philosophies and cultures through travel and exploring the universe, you will gain a better understanding of the world and yourself.

Cancer

Embrace this time of transformation and growth, as you are poised to evolve rapidly in the years ahead. It may require leaving your comfort zone, but the end result is worth it. Change is a beautiful thing, as it grants you the freedom to be your authentic self every day.

Leo

Previous relationship traumas may come to the surface at this time. Nevertheless, it is an excellent opportunity to work through those issues and establish a strong connection with others. To achieve this, it’s necessary to let go of the past and strive to build a healthy dynamic with those you love.

Virgo

Be aware of power dynamics with your colleagues at work. It is important to be cautious of colleagues who may not have your best interests at heart and do not share sensitive information with them. Focus on building relationships with colleagues who support you and work towards achieving your goals.

Libra

Heal your inner child. If you allow yourself to deal with problems from the past head-on, you’ll feel more at peace and liberated as a result since you know not to make the same mistakes as your parents or guardians. You can wipe away struggles and start fresh with knowledge.

Scorpio

Making renovations to your home can increase its value and your general sense of home. Be open to changes that improve your space and try to track how they affect you in turn. Keep in mind that these updates are meant to update and modernize your home.

Sagittarius

Often, you’re so focused on doing your own thing that you ignore what everyone else is trying to show you. This is the time in which you will be listening to their messages and trying to use their input to understand people on a deeper level and yourself.

Capricorn

Now is the moment to prioritize organizing your finances. Consider consulting a reputable financial advisor for assistance. The more resources you allocate to ensuring that everything is in order, the smoother it’ll be to strategize and prepare for your future.

Aquarius

Embrace this moment of liberation, where you can finally reveal your authentic self to the world. Do not hesitate to share your aspirations, ambitions, and the person you wish to become. This phase aims to awaken the concealed aspects of your being and illuminate them. Let these parts shine bright.

Pisces

To heal, you have to let old wounds emerge. Don’t be afraid to embrace your shadow self and recognize past hurts. The more you open yourself up to these darker aspects of your personality, the more you will be able to rise above them with confidence and compassion for yourself.