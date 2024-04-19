Leo and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

The intensity gets kicked up on a notch when Scorpio and Leo collide. These two make quite the powerful connection when it comes to astrological compatibility.

They're both strong leaders who believe in themselves — which is mostly a good thing, but can lead to a fight for the reigns of the relationship.

Cool off once in a while, Leo and Scorpio, and you have a chance for a dynamic and exciting relationship that is marked by loyalty. Read on for more about

All about Leo and Scorpio: The basics

Leo

Dates: Approximately July 22 to Aug. 22

Element: Fire

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Sun

Represented by: The lion

Famous Leos: Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lopez, Kristin Chenoweth, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Paquin, Ben Affleck, Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Michelle Yeoh, Madonna, Halle Berry, Viola Davis

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpios: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Leo and Scorpio personalities

Leo

A Leo is a born leader thanks to their inherent strength and forceful nature. They are fiercely confident and know the point of life is to live it to the fullest. Why bother doing anything halfhearted, or to pretend to be anything other than brave, bold and fabulous? They are eager to take on challenges, in part for the bragging rights. Leos want a mate who shares their passions as they want deep devotion and focused attention. Get out of the way if the Leo in your life has his or her heart set on something.

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Overall Leo-Scorpio compatibility

Scorpio and Leo are magnetic and intense signs — which makes for a magnetic and intense connection when they come together. This fiery relationship combines Scorpio’s mysterious depth with Leo’s vibrant and outgoing nature.

Their larger-than-life personalities might clash because they both like being dominant. Leo looks for admiration and praise while Scorpio wants loyalty. If these two can learn to reign it in and compromise they can create a dynamic relationship filled with love and respect.

Friendship

Scorpio and Leo know how to have a fun time. Both signs are really opinionated so it is possible they may argue over things. If these two share the same goals, they can put their differences aside and form a friendship for the ages. Leo will bring warmth and enthusiasm while Scorpio will bring emotional insight and loyalty. Together, their friendship is one of excitement, support, and shared adventure.

Romance

Things get all hot and bothered when a Scorpio and a Leo get together. Scorpio is attracted to Leo’s larger-than-life, unabashed personality and Leo is drawn to, and intimidated by, Scorpio’s depths. Tensions collide when both want their way. They have to appreciate one another’s strengths in order to move through the discomfort. Without respect, this union won’t work. With some work, these two can have an exciting and fulfilling relationship.

Marriage

A marriage between Scorpio and Leo has the potential to be passionate, intense and vibrant. The occasional power struggle between these two may throw things off from time to time. This pairing can be dramatic when it comes to arguments, each relishing in being right. Compromise and a shared sense of loyalty are key in order to make this union work.

Colleagues

Scorpio and Leo are a powerful combination. Scorpio goes all in on projects; Leo likes to be the showman and present ideas. Since both signs have strong personalities, they may disagree on ideas and approaches from time to time. The key here is for Leo and Scorpio to appreciate one another’s strengths and tolerate the rest. Leo is going to bring an enthusiastic and creative approach to their leadership skills. Scorpio will be determined and insightful. Together these two will share a commitment to have a successful workplace.

Famous Leo-Scorpio couples

Jason Momoa (Leo) and Lisa Bonet (Scorpio)

Donnie Wahlberg (Leo and Jenny McCarthy (Scorpio)

Bill Clinton (Leo) and Hillary Clinton (Scorpio)

Kylie Jenner (Scorpio) and Tyga (Leo)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Leo) and Maria Shriver (Scorpio)