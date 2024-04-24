Virgo and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Virgo and Scorpio's pairing is one of practicality and intensity, in terms of astrological compatibility.

The earth sign Virgo brings stability and analytic thinking with admirable attention to detail while the water sign Scorpio brings depth, passion and emotions.

This combination of earth and water creates a high vibrational balance, but isn't without its issues. Virgo can be too reserved for Scorpio at times and Scorpio, too impulsive.

All about Virgo and Scorpio: The basics

Virgo

Dates: Approximately Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

Element: Earth

Modality: Mutable

Planetary ruler: Mercury

Represented by: The maiden

Famous Virgos: Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Zendaya, Nicole Richie, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pine, Shania Twain, Jennifer Coolidge, Blair Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas

Scorpio

Dates: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Virgo and Scorpio personalities

Virgo

Count on Virgo to do the right thing. Virgos are known to be organized and responsible. They prefer things to go a certain way — their way, typically well-thought-out — and can feel stressed when things don’t go according to plan. They are loyal, kind, hardworking and practical. Virgos may be shy and overly critical of themselves and others. However, they have patience and are true friends that will fight on behalf of those they love.

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Overall Virgo-Scorpio compatibility

Things get taken care of right away when you pair Scorpio with a Virgo. This duo can move mountains! Virgo is meticulous while Scorpio has a clear-cut direction of what they want and how to get it.

Their communication styles might differ but they have the capacity to find common ground. One plus? Scorpio has a great way of making Virgo feel assured.

Friendship

Virgo and Scorpio are both caring and loyal so the bond that is formed between both signs is likely to run deep. There will be times when Scorpio can get too intense for Virgo and that can cause a clash between the two. Luckily, they can get over it by having a mutual understanding of one another’s needs. These two can depend on one another to be there through thick and thin.

Romance

When Scorpio and Virgo fall in love, things fall right into place. Virgo’s intelligence and attention to detail complement Scorpio’s intensity and passion. They hash problems out with refreshing directness and have a mutual respect for one another. Scorpio is a committed lover to Virgo and want to make sure they leave a lasting impression. Virgo will be moved, even if quiet about it.

Marriage

Scorpio and Virgo will rush into marriage once Virgo thinks it's the right decision — and that could be very fast. They create a balanced marriage that fosters loyalty, depth and stability for a life together. Scorpio will bring out a wild side to Virgo that Virgo always knew was there, but couldn't access alone. They'll especially thrive because they will encourage each other to go after professional goals.

Colleagues

Efficient is the word that comes to mind when a Scorpio meets a Virgo in the workplace. Both signs are extremely hard-working and goal-oriented. Scorpio may take the reigns in presenting a project as Virgo is a bit shy when it comes to public speaking.

Famous Scorpio and Virgo couples

Keanu Reeves (Virgo) and Parker Posey (Scorpio)

Elvis Costello (Virgo) and Diana Krall (Scorpio)

Blake Lively (Virgo) and Ryan Reynolds (Scorpio)