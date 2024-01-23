It was the scandal that permeated beyond the pop culture-sphere and ended up becoming the topic of conversation almost everywhere — from The New York Times to casual dinner parties.

Now recognized by a single word, "Scandoval," the affair between “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, who now goes by her given name — Rachel, was a betrayal so brazen that reality television fans are still scraping their jaws off the floor.

Before its most recent installment, “Vanderpump Rules,” a spinoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” starring former "Housewife" Lisa Vanderpump and her seriously photogenic SUR restaurant staffers, simply tagged along with a group of friends and frenemies in Los Angeles, capturing their banter, backstabbing and breakups on camera. But Season 10 was different.

The season was elevated by elements of mystery and foreshadowing and also dropped Easter eggs fans could pick up and piece together. The series went from weeknight tune-in to must-watch, must-dish-about, must-agonize-over time-suck. So, it’s understandable why it scored two Emmy nominations in 2023.

Post-breakup, Ariana Madix, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend and Leviss’ former friend who was gobsmacked when she learned of the duo’s affair, has been steering clear of her ex while raking in brand partnerships and lighting up the small screen. But come Jan. 30, she and Sandoval are both returning to Bravo for the Season 11 premiere of the series.

Joining Madix and Sandoval as part of the "VPR" cast for Season 11 are Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz. Shay's husband, Brock Davies, and Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, will also appear as friends.

Before the drama begins, let’s look back at all the Bravolebrities who helped turn the show into the TV gold it is today.

Lisa Vanderpump

Then: In 2010, Lisa Vanderpump introduced herself on the first season of “RHOBH.” After nine seasons, she exited the show, with “VPR” gaining traction since its 2013 premiere. On “VPR,” Vanderpump serves as both a powerhouse boss and maternal voice of reason to the staffers who work at her many chic LA establishments.

Now: Following the “VPR” Jan. 30 premiere, the posh star will broaden her reality resume with “Vanderpump Villa,” a Hulu series that will whisk viewers away to the French countryside come spring.

Scheana Shay

Then: When Scheana Shay first appeared on the show in the premiere episode in Season One, she had an emotional confrontation with “Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville. Shay dated Glanville’s husband, Eddie Cibrian, while the two were still married.

Shay later married Mike Shay, and their wedding played out during Season Three of "VPR." The two went their separate ways two years later.

Now: Shay and her favorite rugby player, Brock Davies, who is also featured on “VPR,” are married and share a daughter, Summer Moon. Season Nine featured their engagement, while Season 10 followed them down the aisle in Mexico.

Katie Maloney

Then: Most of Katie Maloney’s time on the series has been with her “Bubba,” Tom Schwartz. The two were introduced in 2011 by fellow “VPR” alum Kristen Doute and dated for five years before taking the plunge. In 2022, however, Maloney separated from Schwartz, and they finalized their split later that year, according to "ET."

Now: Embracing the single life, Maloney said on a September episode of the "Almost Adulting" podcast the she is “excited about the unknown,” per Bravo TV.

Tom Sandoval

Then: Over the seasons, Tom Sandoval dated co-stars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Rachel Leviss. But there was one bond fans thought would never break: his bromance with Tom Schwartz.

Now: Following his cheating scandal, the TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner pleaded with “VPR” fans to spare Schwartz of their rage, per a statement he shared to his Instagram page in March 2023. He is also now being sued by Madix over their home.

Tom Schwartz

Then: Tom Schwartz originally appeared in a recurring role in the first two seasons of “VPR,” then he joined the main cast in Season Three. Though he was in a long-term relationship with Katie Maloney, which ended in marriage and subsequently divorce, his friendship with Sandoval has garnered the most headlines, due to #Scandoval.

Now: He most recently appeared on Season Three of Bravo's "Winter House," which filmed days after "Scandoval" first broke. Schwartz hit it off with "Below Deck" star Katie Flood during his time in the house but constantly struggled in his romantic pursuit of her due to Flood having the same first name as his ex-wife.

Ariana Madix

Then: Ariana Madix appeared in the first two seasons of "VPR" before joining the show as a main cast member in Season Three. Her friendship-turned-relationship with Tom Sandoval led to a nine-year bond fans thought would never break.

Now: In 2023, Madix was crushed when she learned of her longtime boyfriend’s betrayal. Her revenge tour so far has included a stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” a guest-host appearance on “Love Island” and several business ventures.

James Kennedy

Then: DJ James Kennedy first debuted on “VPR” in Season Two and was a main cast member by Season Four. His temper often got him fired from SUR, but his childlike charms persuaded Lisa Vanderpump to rehire him.

Now: Madix wasn’t the only cast member to get bulldozed by "Scandoval." Kennedy was also affected, as Leviss was his ex-fiancée. The two got engaged in May 2021 after dating for five years, only to call off their engagement later that year in December. Kennedy is now dating Ally Lewber, and the two recently recorded a single.

Lala Kent

Then: Introducing herself in the fourth and fifth seasons, Lala Kent became a main castmate in Season Six. Over time, her fiery temper and penchant for empowering women made for good TV — and a special place in the hearts of die-hard "VPR" fans. In March 2021, she welcomed her first baby with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

Now: In June 2023, Kent shared that she’s searching for a sperm donor in the hopes of expanding her family further, per Bravo TV.

Rachel Leviss

Then: Raquel Leviss, who is now going by her given name — Rachel, first graced our screens in Season Five as James Kennedy’s girlfriend, and she remained a presence through Season Eight. By Season Nine, she had carved out a place for herself among the Vanderpump crew as a main cast member.

Now: In 2023, her cheating scandal with Sandoval was exposed. After the Season 10 reunion, which unfolded over three parts, Leviss changed her name back to her given one of Rachel and has confirmed she won’t be returning to reality TV.

Jax Taylor

Then: The ultimate “VPR” baddie who is no stranger to a cheating scandal exited the series for good after Season Eight. But he didn’t leave reality television forever.

Now: In 2017, he and his “VPR” co-star Brittany Cartwright, who was also his fiancée, starred in their own series spinoff, “Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.” The two married two years later, and Taylor appeared on E!’s "House of Villains" in 2023. The couple will also star in an upcoming "Vanderpump Rules" spinoff called "The Valley" with their former co-star Kristen Doute.

Brittany Cartwright

Then: The country girl from Kentucky first appeared in the fourth and fifth seasons of "VPR," then became part of the core cast through Season Eight. Though she and Taylor went through volatile ups and downs, the two left the show in 2020 together.

Now: Cartwright and Taylor are still married, and in April 2021, they welcomed a little boy together. They named him Cruz. Cartwright will appear with Taylor on the "VPR" spinoff "The Valley."

Kristen Doute

Then: Kristen Doute spent eight seasons on “VPR,” sharing her life with fans, part of which includes a multiyear relationship with Tom Sandoval. In 2013, the two called it quits after it was revealed Doute slept with Taylor.

Now: Doute said she met current partner Luke Broderick at a friend’s wedding in June 2022 during an episode of her podcast, “Love, Sex and What Else Matters,” later that year, according to US Weekly. Now, the two are trying to get pregnant and sharing their journey on her podcast. Doute will also appear on "The Valley" with Taylor and Cartwright.

Stassi Schroeder

Then: Mostly a mainstay through Season Eight, Stassi Schroeder had several relationships ignite and fizzle over the years, including a stint with Jax Taylor.

Now: Schroeder is married to Beau Clark, who popped the question on the show in a cemetery (IYKYK). They now share two children together, and, oh, Schroeder might be related to Gypsy Blanchard.

Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the following day on Peacock.

