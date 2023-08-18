Raquel Leviss says she will never return to reality TV

"Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss will never return to reality TV, she said in a newly released podcast episode. The comment comes amid rumors that she will not be returning to the Bravo reality show for its upcoming 11th season.

The reality star appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" in a three-part episode. In the third part, which was released Aug. 18, Frankel asked if she'd ever return to reality TV.

"Oh, hell no," Leviss responded.

"I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she continued. "I can’t do that to myself."

TODAY.com has reached out to both Bravo and Leviss for further comment.

Leviss and her co-star Tom Sandoval were at the center of a cheating scandal, later dubbed "Scandoval," that came to light earlier this year and was documented in the show's 10th season that concluded in June.

In March, tabloids reported that Ariana Madix, Sandoval's partner of nine years and fellow co-star, broke up with him after discovering he had been having an affair with Leviss, who had been on the show since Season Five. In the days after, Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies.

Meanwhile, Season 10 was wrapped and already airing on Bravo — but cameras promptly picked back up to capture the aftermath.

Season 10's weekly episodes documented the "Vanderpump" cast throughout the summer of 2022, until the finale episode jumped to March of this year. It showed the fallout of the scandal and included an explosive confrontation between Madix and Sandoval. The reunion, which taped March 23 and aired in three parts in May and June, saw Madix and Sandoval clashing and a friend group distraught by infidelity. Madix would later describe it as a "bloodbath" in an interview with TODAY.com.

In the walk-up to the reunion episodes, "Vanderpump" producers said in a Variety interview that certain "revelations" would come to light, ones that most of the cast didn't yet know about and could impact whether some would want to return to the show. Those "revelations" came about in part three of the reunion — when Leviss said in a solo interview that the affair started earlier than believed and that she and Sandoval lied about it.

In April, Leviss entered a facility for mental health treatment, her rep told TODAY.com.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in May, Madix said she planned to return for Season 11. E! News reported that production already began in late June.

"Vanderpump Rules" this year received its first-ever Emmy nominations and is up for two awards in the reality TV space.