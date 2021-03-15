Lala Kent had her baby and the newborn's name is making waves

Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett have welcomed their first child together — and you might say the little girl's name is making waves.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 30, announced the arrival of daughter Ocean Kent Emmett on Instagram on Monday by sharing a fresh-faced photo of herself and her newborn baby lying together in their hospital bed.

Proud dad Emmett, 49, shared the same pic on his Instagram page, gushing, "She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!"

He also posted an earlier photo of Kent lying in her hospital bed prior to Ocean's arrival. "And so it begins........." he captioned it.

The couple announced they were expecting in September on their podcast, “Give Them Lala … with Randall.”

"I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," Kent told listeners. "I’m really emotional. … I cry about everything, but today it's very much happy tears. ... For my 30th birthday, I have the best gift given to me — my body also helped out too — I am pregnant.”

The reality star, who first started appearing on "Vanderpump Rules" in season four, also said she was still getting used to the idea of motherhood.

“Life is really hitting me in the face,” she said. “Holy s---, I’m turning 30, there's something living inside of me, growing, which is in itself — what is this alien thing happening? My life is changing very quickly."

Shortly afterward, the couple announced in a skydiving pregnancy reveal — complete with bright pink parachute — that their baby on the way was a girl.

While Ocean is the first child for Kent, Emmett, a TV and film producer, has two daughters from his previous marriage to actor Ambyr Childers.

Kent was hardly the only "Vanderpump Rules" star to announce a pregnancy last year.

Her baby news came months after her friend and former co-star Stassi Schroeder revealed in June that she was expecting a baby girl with now-husband Beau Clark. The couple welcomed their daughter in January. (Bravo announced in June that Schroeder and another "Vanderpump Rules" cast member, Kristen Doute, had been fired from the reality show after the network learned they had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit.)

Just weeks after Kent's announcement, co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed in September that they, too, were expecting their first child together.

And, in October, months after revealing she'd suffered a devastating miscarriage, co-star Scheana Shay announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Brock Davies were expecting a rainbow baby this April.

