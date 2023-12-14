A love triangle? An old secret revealed? 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 teases big drama

After an explosive Season 10 finale and three-part reunion special, "Vanderpump Rules" is back, and the show is serving up a new dose of drama this time around.

It's been six long months since the show wrapped its last batch of episodes, but fans won't have to wait long for the hit Bravo show to return. Read on for everything we know about the upcoming season.

When does the show premiere?

Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" premieres on Bravo on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

Who's returning this season?

The following main cast members will appear in Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules":

Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump

James Kennedy

Katie Maloney

Lala Kent

Scheana Shay

Tom Schwartz

The trailer also teases appearances from Scheana's husband, Brock Davies, James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Ariana's new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

A new ‘Vanderpump Rules’ special gave a first look at Season 11

On Dec. 12, a new “Vanderpump Rules” special titled “A Decade of Rumors and Lies” aired on Bravo and took a look back at the last 10 years of “deceptions and transgressions within the friend group,” according to a press release. An extended version of the special is now available on Peacock and includes a first-look at the upcoming season.

A new trailer for the show foreshadows lots of drama and a bit of new romance. Following her breakup with Tom Sandoval, Ariana seems to be more empowered than ever.

"If I can survive what I thought was a worst-case scenario, then I can do anything," she says at the beginning of the extended preview.

It's a fresh era for Ariana, who is dating a new guy, but she's still living with her ex, which Lisa can't understand.

"Why are they living together anyway? It's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen," she says in the trailer.

While it seems like the former couple are mostly avoiding each other during filming, they have a tense encounter that occurs later in the sneak peek.

"My lawyer will be dealing with you (about) the house and my f----- children," she says, seemingly referring to her frozen eggs.

"Your children?!" Tom Sandoval exclaims.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz encourages his friend to start seeing other women.

"For your own good, you've got to get out and start dating people again," he says.

"I'm young, hot, single, ready to mingle," Tom Sandoval says.

Elsewhere, friends are taking sides following the "Scandoval" fallout, and Tom Schwartz struggles in his friendship with Tom Sandoval.

"I don't know what the future for me and Tom looks like," he says at one point in the trailer.

He also drops a bomb on Lala when he confesses to once making out with Scheana in Las Vegas.

"No one even knows that," he says.

As Katie and Tom Schwartz continue to navigate their friendship post-divorce, they both dip their toes back into the dating pool and seem to be involved in a potential love triangle with a woman.

Other storylines will follow Scheana and Brock's marital problems along with Lala's fertility journey and her apparent issues with Ariana's success after "Scandoval."

"I've never experienced someone who gets cheated on, and suddenly, she becomes God!" Lala says at the end of the trailer.

How did last season end and what has happened since?

The latter half of Season 10 was all about "Scandoval." In case you're unfamiliar with the term, it refers to the fallout of Tom Sandoval's affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss, who also happened to be a close friend to Ariana, his girlfriend of nearly nine years.

At the end of Season 10, Ariana discovered Tom Sandoval's infidelity, and the two hashed things out in a blowout fight. During the Season 10 reunion special, she confronted her ex and referred to Raquel, who now goes by her given name, Rachel, as well, saying, “I can’t think of two worse people, I can’t.”

Since then, Ariana has been busy focusing on her career and has celebrated several milestones, including the release of her new cocktail book and a stint on "Dancing With the Stars." Up next, she'll be starring on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Rachel decided not to return to the show, and Tom Sandoval recently spoke up about his "heartbreaking" breakup with her.

“We were best friends,” he said during an episode of the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast. “It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. This is not just some hot girl. Come on, I was a model for like 15 years, it’s deeper than that. It’s more than that.”