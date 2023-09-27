Ariana Madix came in red hot during her "Dancing with the Stars" debut on Sept. 26.

On the premiere of the dancing competition show's 32nd season, the "Vanderpump Rules" star gave a nod to her infamous revenge dress from the Bravo series' Season 10 reunion special and blew viewers away with her impressive moves.

The 38-year-old made several nods to the cheating scandal, dubbed Scandoval, that she recently found herself in the middle of. In case you missed it, Madix's partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, their co-star and one of Madix's best friends at the time.

Standing with her professional partner Pasha Pashkov, Madix began her performance by posing at a bar, which was a clear nod to Madix's work as a bartender and Sandoval's restaurant ventures.

The reality star wasted no time getting into her tango dance and brought a mix of sass and technical skills to her performance.

"DWTS" host Alfonso Ribeiro with Madix and Pashkov Eric McCandless / ABC

Madix's outfit was undeniably a nod to the "revenge dress" she wore to the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion special. The fiery frock featured long sleeves, several cutouts and a maxi silhouette.

Ariana Madix's original revenge dress from the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion. @bravotv via Instagram

The “DWTS” costume team appears to have recreated the sultry red dress, right down to the strategically placed cutouts. This time around, it featured plenty of bling and a dramatic side slit. Pashkov matched his partner in a red suit.

The dancing partners in action Eric McCandless / ABC

Madix's song, "Love Myself" by Hailee Steinfeld, was also quite telling: "Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else (hey)/Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else (I love me)/Can’t help myself, no, I don’t need anybody else."

Madix took her performance quite seriously Eric McCandless / ABC

Viewers enjoyed the performance and quickly took to the "DWTS" YouTube channel to share their reactions.

"The look, costume, choreography and dance itself made this performance the best of the night. They’ll only get better from here," one wrote.

Another shared the following comment: "I love Dancing with the Stars, and I love that she is living her best life and winning from this breakup. This is absolutely everything."

One fan offered the following reaction: "Let me tell you, I WAS NO EXPECTING HER TO BE THIS GOOD!! Im so excited to continue watching them!!"

A glimpse of the impressive performance. Eric McCandless / ABC

Madix's fans learned that she was joining the cast of "DWTS" in July when she shared a cheeky video with “DWTS” judge Derek Hough.

It's been a busy couple of months for the reality star. Since news of "Scandoval" first broke in March, Madix has been focused on her business ventures and recently made a guest appearance on "Love Island."

In an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in May, Madix shared she still wanted to return to "Vanderpump Rules" for Season 11, despite all the drama from Season 10.

“I think I’ll be back, if they’ll have me back,” she said at the time.

Still, Madix clarified that she has "no interest in speaking with" Sandoval or Leviss.

Speaking of Leviss, she told Bethenny Frankel in August she will not be returning for the 11th season of the Bravo series.

Earlier this month, E! News reported that production for Season 11 had begun in June.