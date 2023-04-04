Ariana Madix gave new meaning to the term "revenge dress" at the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion.

The reality star, who recently spoke out about the cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their co-star Raquel Leviss, dressed to impress for the occasion, rocking a fiery red dress that left little to the imagination.

The 37-year-old showed off her svelte figure in a curve-hugging maxi gown with long sleeves and strategically placed cutouts that covered her chest and the middle of her torso. She wore her blond locks in a sleek, straight style, parted down the middle.

Ariana Madix is on fire with her reunion look. @bravotv via Instagram

According to E! News, the Mônot dress caught the attention of the reunion’s host, Andy Cohen.

“Ariana, is it safe to say that you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” he asked during a video that was shared on his Instagram Stories in March.

In response, the reality star said, “I feel like it certainly looks that way. I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

The highly anticipated reunion will likely be dramatic considering the fact that the "Scandoval" cheating scandal made headlines after only a few episodes of the show's Season 10 had aired. On his SiriusXM podcast "Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo host described the reunion, filmed on March 23, as a "real reckoning."

In case you missed it, Madix and Sandoval dated for nine years but recently announced their split amid rumors that Sandoval had allegedly cheated on Madix with Leviss.

Following the news, Sandoval told his followers that he deserved their "anger" and issued a public apology to his ex. Leviss also apologized in a lengthy statement.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote.

Bravo restarted filming on Season 10 to capture all the drama, and a recent midseason trailer previewed the conflict that's still left to come in future episodes.

In one scene, Sandoval tells Madix he wished they "both would've tried harder." In response, she says, “You don’t deserve one f----- tear of mine.”

More drama comes when Sandoval asks Madix if she wants anything in their kitchen as he looks through the cabinets.

She replies, “For you to die.”