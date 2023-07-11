Ariana Madix of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ to make guest appearance on ‘Love Island USA’

Ariana Madix is headed to the "Love Island USA" villa.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star will make a guest appearance in Fiji during Season Five of the reality dating show, Peacock announced July 11. The show follows a group of singles who hope to find love while living in a villa together.

Madix is expected to drop by the villa during the second week of the show.

Madix teased her appearance on "Love Island USA" in a TikTok July 9. In the clip, she posed in big sunglasses and a yellow bikini as she lip synced a viral sound from the show: "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa."

"Love Island USA" is just one of Madix's current forays into other TV shows. The longtime Bravo star is also set to compete on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

On July 7, Madix announced the news with the help of judge Derek Hough. In a video shared on his Instagram, the professional dancer waltzes into Something About Her, the sandwich shop Madix co-owns with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney, to reveal the exciting opportunity.

Hough orders the Cha-Cha club before breaking out into a dance with Madix. In the caption, he confirmed Madix will be one of the celebrity contestants for Season 32 this fall.

"I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one!” Madix commented on the post. “Absolutely thrilled.”

Madix's recent celebrity appearances follow the headline-making "Vanderpump Rules" scandal that rocked the reality TV show community and has since been dubbed "Scandoval."

Madix and her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, broke up in March after he cheated on her with another cast member, Raquel Leviss. The storyline played out live during Season 10 of the Bravo series, culminating in a fiery three-part reunion.

Season 10 wrapped up with the much-anticipated reveal about the timeline of the affair, with Leviss admitting that one of their earliest trysts occurred while Madix was out of town for a funeral.

In April, Leviss entered a facility for mental health treatment, a decision that preceded news of the scandal breaking, her rep said in a statement to TODAY.com.

Photos show that filming for the next season of "Vanderpump Rules" is already underway. Madix previously told TODAY.com that she'd return for Season 11 if asked and hopes her arc will focus on her career.

"I mean, I can’t predict what my life is going to be, clearly, I never would’ve predicted this," she said in a May interview. "But Season 11, for me, I’m just going to be focused on myself and my career and getting my sandwich shop with Katie (Maloney) open."

Season Five of "Love Island USA" premieres July 18, hosted by actor Sarah Hyland. New episodes air six days a week.