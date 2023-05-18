Ariana Madix explains why she would return for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 despite scandal

With the three-part "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion set to premiere May 24, viewers are already looking ahead to Season 11 and what the shocking scandal involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will mean for future production.

However, despite breaking up with Tom, her partner of nine years, after finding out that he cheated on her with fellow castmate Raquel, Ariana says she's not done with the Bravo series.

"I think I'll be back, if they'll have me back," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY May 18, the day after the explosive Season 10 finale of the reality show aired.

Ariana clarifies that she does not know if she will be asked back, but if she does return, she says she can't "control" whether or not Tom and Raquel are also casted in the next season. However, she does know she has "no interest in speaking with them."

"I don't have anything to say," she told Hoda and Jenna.

She also confirmed that she doesn’t “plan” on ever being in a room with them again.

Ariana later explained that she still lives in the Los Angeles house she shares with Tom, but she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happen Live” May 17 that she has “no contact” with him.

In an interview with TODAY.com May 18, Ariana unpacks what she’d like her arc to be in Season 11 if she does return.

“I can’t predict what my life is going to be, clearly,” she says. “For me, I’m just going to be focused on myself and my career and getting my sandwich shop with Katie (Maloney) open.”

As far as what the dynamics between the rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast will be, "that remains to be seen,” she says.

“There is a group of people who are friends and then there’s two and a half people on an island somewhere that no one speaks to,” she says, likely referring to Tom, Raquel and Tom Schwartz.

Most of Season 10 was filmed over the summer before premiering Feb. 8. But after news of the scandal broke, Bravo turned the cameras back on March 3 to capture the aftermath in real time.

The cast also filmed together on March 23 for the season reunion, which Ariana teases will be a "bloodbath."

But as for future seasons beyond that, executive producer and star Lisa Vanderpump told Variety in an article published May 17 that like Ariana, she is unsure if other cast members would agree to film with Tom and Raquel.

“We will see; we will find out,” she told the outlet. “I guess it’d be my job to try and facilitate some kind of healing.”

Executive producer Alex Baskin said that the show will resume production this summer because they "don’t want too much time to elapse" from the drama.

“We can also, as we’ve proven, get cameras up if we need to," Baskin said. "If Tom and Ariana happen to move, we’re up.”

But according to Variety, Baskin also noted that he thinks the cast needs to see all three parts of the reunion, which will conclude June 7, before agreeing to film in the future.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” Baskin said. “There is new information.”

“I’m not saying this as a mere tease,” he added. “... I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

Overall, he described the process of filming Season 10 as "fun, exciting, maddening, exhausting" and "annoying."

"In a really sick way, you sort of live for it — within also being concerned about the people involved," he told Variety. "But it’s been all those things.”