Ariana Madix confronts Tom Sandoval in vicious fight after finding out he cheated

It's the moment "Vanderpump Rules" fans have been eagerly anticipating all season long: Ariana Madix confronts Tom Sandoval after discovering that he cheated on her with their co-star, Raquel Leviss, in the Season 10 finale of the Bravo show.

Early in the episode, Madix and Sandoval hash things out in an intense fight that occurred March 3, two days after Madix learned about her boyfriend's infidelity.

The explosive argument starts when Sandoval enters the kitchen and asks Madix, “Do you want anything?”

“For you to die,” she replies.

Madix then tells her ex-partner of nine years that he doesn't seem remorseful for cheating on her.

"You still haven't said sorry for what you actually did,” she says.

He responds by saying that any time he's tried to apologize "it just makes you more angry."

Madix retorts, “Good! Let me be angry. You should still f------ apologize.”

Sandoval insists that he didn't want to hurt Madix, but she questions why he continued to cheat on her if that was the case. During the episode, it was revealed that Sandoval and Leviss' affair had been going on for seven months and started while Madix was grieving the death of her dog.

Madix then accuses Sandoval of turning his back on someone who "loved you then when you had nothing."

"You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band and then this girl’s gonna act, like, enamored with you like, 'Oh my God, you're so (great)' because that's what you want, huh?" she says, referring to Leviss. "You want someone to just gas you up. That girl is searching for identity in men. She has no identity of her own and is willing to stoop so low as to f--- one of her best friends' life partners."

Sandoval says he doesn't "know how it happened" and explains that he and Leviss simply became really good friends, a relationship that played out throughout Season 10.

"I was seeking something that I wasn't getting here and that's selfish," he says.

At this point, Madix screams and says, "I don't give a f--- about f------ Raquel! Your friendship is f------- bull----!"

Sandoval, who was previously calm in the fight, becomes angry and defends his bond with Leviss.

“Well guess what? It's real because she treats me with f----- respect, something I haven't gotten from you in a long time," he says.

The restaurateur goes on to say his affair with Leviss wasn't just physical and reminds Madix that they have had relationship woes for years.

Throughout Season 10, the couple disagreed over if they should take steps to have children in the future. Sandoval also often brought up that he felt like his presence "annoys" Madix.

"That's why you go to couples' therapy together, and we could have. We both have things, you either get through them together or you break up,” Madix fires back.

Sandoval says he "tried" to talk to Madix and break up with her but says she "put pressure" on him to stay in the relationship.

In response, she says, “Tom, if that was true than you should have never been in my bed after that night.”

While reflecting on his relationship with Leviss, Sandoval explains to Madix why he was so attracted to her.

“It’s not just about somebody stroking my ego that this happened. And it's not about looks. It came from something much deeper," he says. "As time went on, we became this support system with each other."

Madix seems to grow more frustrated during the conversation and says, "Don’t you f------ dare talk to me about a deep connection. I cannot f------believe you."

"I don't want to hear it because it's f------ disgusting," she continues. "Shut up! Say it to her. When are you gonna see her next?”

When Sandoval answers that he's going to see Leviss the next day, Madix sarcastically comments, “Great, and were you guys gonna kiss and hug and talk about your deep connection?”

Madix then laments the lack of loyalty she experienced from both Sandoval and Leviss, who she previously called one of her "closest friends." She also references watching a screen recording of the pair on a FaceTime call, which is how she found out about the affair.

"I was ride or f------ die for you, and I had her back as well and the fact that she’s continued to smile in my face while also smiling on FaceTime with you is one of the most God awful disgusting things I've ever heard of," she says.

In response, Sandoval says, “I'm sorry you had to see that.”

“Why don't you be sorry you ever f------ did it? I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul," she says.

"I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman that f------ stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you," she continues. "Hear my words and know that that's how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you. Any last words before we never speak again?”

Close to tears, Sandoval says, “I never thought this would happen. I thought we'd be together forever."

Madix also tears up and says, “I would've followed you anywhere. I would've changed any part of whatever you weren't happy with. I was 100% committed to you as of literally two days ago.”

"Vanderpump Rules" made headlines in March after news broke that stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together because he cheated on her with their fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The reality show resumed filming in the aftermath.

Season 10 has chronicled the ongoing relationship strife between Madix and Sandoval, the friendship between Madix and Leviss and the origins of the affair at the center of it all.

