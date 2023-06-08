Here’s what the big bombshell was in part 3 of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

It all led up to this.

For weeks, producers of "Vanderpump Rules" have teased bombshell revelations to come in its reunion episodes that prevented production from handing out contracts for filming the next season of the Bravo reality series.

"I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space," executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety in May.

The reunion was filmed March 23, shortly after news broke about “Scandoval,” the affair between cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. In the fiery Season 10 finale, longtime partners Ariana Madix and Sandoval have an emotional confrontation and split after nine years together.

In the last five minutes of the third and final reunion episode, Leviss sits down for a solo interview taped six days after the reunion and confirms that the affair started sooner than she and Sandoval previously revealed. She admits that they agreed to "lie" about the events.

"He feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long," she says.

In part three of the reunion, which aired June 7, Leviss finally faced Madix, her former friend. Leviss, who in parts one and two was sequestered from the rest of the cast due to the restraining order she filed against cast member Scheana Shay, entered the reunion stage at the start of the episode.

From the jump, Madix didn't hold back.

Leviss begins by saying she has been "selfish."

"Selfish does not f------ cover it, b----," Madix interrupts. "Diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman."

Host Andy Cohen then asks Leviss about her intentions in one particular scene late in the season, when she gave Madix advice about her relationship with Sandoval. Madix is seen confiding in Leviss after she and Sandoval fought over their lack of intimacy. In this moment, Leviss and Sandoval's affair was ongoing.

When Cohen asks Leviss if she encouraged Sandoval to break up with Madix, she responds, "I encouraged him to reflect and see if he was really happy."

In light of that, Cohen points out her advice did seem "diabolical."

Other revelations from the reunion include that Leviss and Sandoval continued to “hang out,” as Sandoval says, after their affair went public early in March. In one of the scenes from the Season 10 finale, they say “I love you” after Leviss mishears him.

At the reunion, Cohen asks if the pair are "in love." They both pause before responding that they are. Leviss also shares that the affair transitioned into a “relationship” in January — months before Madix found out.

For his side of the story, Sandoval says that "emotions just got the best" of him.

"I think that neither one of us have really had time to really process this," he says at the reunion. "We made a mistake. We tried to rectify it and pretend like it didn't happen. We didn't want to hurt anybody. So that's what we both I think tried to do."

In the reunion's final moments, Leviss apologizes to Madix, who responds that she does not accept.

Then the time jump happens: Leviss is sitting down for an interview, alone, six days after filming the reunion. She opens up about the timeline of the affair, saying she and Sandoval lied about when it started.

Though she doesn't specify the first time they were intimate, Leviss says the second time was in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding in August. Things progressed quicker when filming ended after the summer, she says.

Then she admits she and Sandoval had sex in Madix and Sandoval's house while Madix was out of town for a funeral, an act they denied when asked previously.

"This is the one story that we've agreed on getting straight," Leviss says, tearing up. "I know that the reason that Tom wanted to lie about it is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town, especially for a funeral of all things."

She shares that she asked Sandoval if Madix would be open to adding Leviss into their relationship as a throuple — an idea she says he shut down.

“It ate me alive not to tell her,” she adds. "...I love Ariana as a person, and also, I'm in love with Tom Sandoval."

After the reunion was filmed, Leviss entered a facility for mental health treatment, her rep confirmed to TODAY.com April 14.

Baskin, the executive producer, told the Hollywood Reporter in a story published June 6 that the post-reunion timeline news "left even our heads spinning." Baskin confirmed that members of the cast did not see the episode early and learned of the revelation alongside viewers.

On TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on May 18, the day after the Season 10 finale aired, Madix said she would return for Season 11 if asked back.

She noted that can't control who else is invited to return, but said she has "no interest" in speaking with Leviss or Sandoval, on or off camera.

“I don’t have anything to say,” she said.