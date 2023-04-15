'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss enters facility for mental health treatment

Raquel Leviss from reality show "Vanderpump Rules" has checked into a facility seeking mental health treatment, TODAY.com has confirmed.

The confirmation comes one month after rumors started surfacing that Leviss was having a relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval, who had been in a relationship with another fellow co-star, Ariana Madix, until they announced they split up in early March.

"Raquel and her family decided, months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," Leviss rep told TODAY.com on April 14 via email. "Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep confirms she isn’t there for "rehab" but rather "mental health and trauma therapy."

Raquel Leviss filming "Watch What Happens Live" Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Additionally, Leviss’ rep denied reports that she is at a resort/spa and Sandoval is joining her, stating, she is "in a qualified center for counseling and trauma therapy."

The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" filmed a reunion tied to its tenth season in late-March, after which host Andy Cohen said on his Instagram that the taping "was really confrontational."

"It was really emotional,” he said. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

Leviss' decision to enter a facility is not related to the outing of her relationship with Sandoval or the timing of the reunion, her rep stated.

Shortly after rumors began circulating in early March, Leviss posted a statement on her Instagram.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone."

Adding, "I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

"Vanderpump Rules" continued filming Season 10 amidst the drama and tweeted that "this story will be unfolding on camera."