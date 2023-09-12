Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Three celebrity dancers have now been confirmed as competitors on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” with the full cast set to be revealed Sept. 13.

Season 32 of the dancing competition show will return to ABC this fall after the previous season aired exclusively on Disney+.

There are plenty of changes in store for the new season, including a new hosting duo. Julianne Hough will now host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, after Tyra Banks left the show in March.

Cheryl Burke, one of the show’s veteran pro dancers, will also be absent from the dance floor, having bid farewell to “DWTS” last year after 26 seasons.

Here’s what we know so far about the “DWTS” Season 32 celebrity cast members.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears, 32, the younger sister of Britney Spears, revealed she will be joining the “DWTS” cast in a Sept. 12 Instagram reel.

“I can’t wait to show you my moves,” Spears says in the video.

Spears also reveals that her pro partner will be Alan Bersten.

Bersten, 29, previously won Season 28 of “DWTS” with his celebrity partner, “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is moving on from "Scandoval" and lacing up her dancing shoes.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 38, announced in July that she will be joining “DWTS” in the fall with pro partner Derek Hough.

She and Hough shared the news in identical Instagram videos. In the cute clip, Hough walks into Madix’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, and the reality star tells him about the specials on the menu: the Cha-Cha Club, the Mirrorball Meatball Sub, the Ballroom BLT and the Tango Tuna Melt.

“What a totally unplanned coincidence that all those sandwiches sound like dances,” Hough says. “All this sandwich talk made me think about ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and I think you’d be fantastic on the show. What are you doing this fall?”

Madix also celebrated the news on Instagram.

“I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one!” she commented on the video shared by Hough. “Absolutely thrilled.”

Charity Lawson

“The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson will also be vying for the famous Mirrorball Trophy in Season 32.

Lawson, 27, shared the news in August on Instagram, but has yet to reveal the identity of her pro partner.

The child and family therapist recently got engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

Her fiancé shared the “DWTS” news with her during “The Bachelorette” finale Aug. 21.

“So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko said to Lawson, according to People. “And you know that we’ve talked about this, about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.'”

Lawson revealed that rehearsals had begun in a Sept. 11 Instagram video.

"As you can see, I am currently in the 'Dancing With the Stars' studio," she says in the video. "And my dance partner is right over there. You can't see him quite yet."

Season 32 of “DWTS” will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.