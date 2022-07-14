Tyra Banks is getting a co-host on ‘DWTS’ — and he’s a former Mirrorball champ

Alfonso Ribeiro is going to have a (Mirror) ball in his next gig.

The “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host will join Tyra Banks as co-host of “Dancing With the Stars,” the pair announced in a cheeky video that Ribeiro posted Thursday on Instagram that also appeared on the show’s official Instagram page.

“The news is out! I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @DancingWithTheStars, coming soon to @DisneyPlus, along with Host @TyraBanks!” he captioned the clip.

“I love ‘Dancing With the Stars’ so much this season, I asked for a front-row seat,” Ribeiro says in the clip.

“Well, guess what, Alfonso?” Banks chimes in. “You’ve got it! And I cannot wait to see you in the ballroom.”

Alfonso Ribeiro partnered with Witney Carson to win the 19th season of "Dancing With the Stars." Craig Sjodin / Disney via Getty Images

“Thanks, Tyra,” he replies. “I am so excited to be the new co-host of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and I’m as excited as all of you to see this season’s contestants compete for the Mirrorball.”

“Oh, my gosh, it is going to be an amazing season,” Banks says before blowing kisses.

Banks and Ribeiro have history together, having worked on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” back in the ‘90s. Ribeiro won the Mirrorball Trophy when he was paired up with pro Witney Carson while competing on “Dancing With the Stars” during the show’s 19th season in 2014.

Ribeiro (left) and Banks (center) teamed up with Will Smith (right) on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." NBC

In addition, Ribeiro filled in for longtime host Tom Bergeron during an episode in Season 21, the same season he served as a guest judge. Ribeiro also replaced Bergeron as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” after Bergeron stepped away from that show in 2015.

Bergeron hosted the first 28 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet and Erin Andrews have also served as co-hosts over the years.

The upcoming 31st season is expected to air this fall on Disney+ after years of being on ABC.