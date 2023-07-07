‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana Madix will compete on ‘DWTS’: ‘Absolutely thrilled’

Ariana Madix is getting ready to dust off her dancing shoes this fall.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star is the latest addition to the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" and announced her latest project in the cutest possible way.

On July 7, Madix and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough both posted an identical video to their Instagram accounts. The short clip starts with Hough walking into Madix's sandwich shop, Something About Her. She starts to greet him then suddenly realizes who he is.

"Oh my gosh you are Derek Hough. Shouldn't you be off dancing somewhere?" Madix says.

Hough explains that he's preparing for his upcoming tour but got hungry and decided to stop by for a sandwich. Madix then lists off the specials that are on the menu that day: the Cha-Cha Club, the Mirrorball Meatball Sub, the Ballroom BLT and the Tango Tuna Melt.

“What a totally unplanned coincidence that all those sandwiches sound like dances," Hough replies. "All this sandwich talk made me think about 'Dancing with the Stars' and I think you'd be fantastic on the show. What are you doing this fall?"

Grinning, the reality star says, "Nothing!"

Hough plays along and says, "Nothing? You wanna do it?"

Madix eagerly responds, "Let's do it! I'm in" and they shake hands.

Hough decides on the Cha-Cha Club and asks Madix if she'd like to dance while he waits for the sandwich. She says yes and Hough expertly dips her as the video ends.

Madix commented on the post and shared how she's feeling as she heads into Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars."

"I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one!" she wrote. "Absolutely thrilled."

Bravo, the network that airs "Vanderpump Rules," also commented on the post and wrote, "She was born f------ cool…and born to dance💃 WE’RE ROOTING FOR YOU, ARIANA!!!!!"

Madix, who is the first star to be revealed for the new season, joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have appeared on the dancing competition, including her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and friend, Lisa Vanderpump, who was part of the show in 2013.

It's been a wild couple of months for the reality star, whose former partner of nearly nine years, Tom Sandoval, admitted to cheating on her with her co-star and close friend Raquel Leviss. The infidelity scandal, aptly known as Scandoval, was chronicled in the latest season of the Bravo reality series.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Madix said she feels grateful for her friends' support following her breakup with Sandoval.

"The biggest thing that I’ve taken away from all of this is just that I have the most incredible friends and support system. And I think that if anyone’s going through something similar and they’re like me and they struggle to be someone who asks for help, just know it’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to lean on the people closest to you because they love you, and you love them," she said.