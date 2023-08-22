Charity Lawson's love story came to a conclusion in Fiji, as she picked between her final three suitors, whittled down from a cast of 30: Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei and Aaron Bryant.

The final three lineup was a bit of a shakeup, as Charity eliminated Aaron after meeting his family. Then, Xavier Bonner shocked Charity by revealing he had been unfaithful in his past relationship, and couldn't say he wouldn't cheat on her again. Having been cheated on once, Charity decided to cut the date short and send him home.

Here's what happened in the "extremely overwhelming" finale, in Charity's words — and who won Charity's final rose.

Charity Lawson. Sami Drasin / ABC

Who were the two men Charity was deciding between?

Headed into the first elimination ceremony, she described the three "great guys" she had left.

Aaron is the first person she could see as her husband, and is someone who will "put in the effort and energy into something to make it work." Joey is someone who will "embrace every single aspect of (her)." With Dotun, her relationship is "effortless and exciting." He is someone she can "forever count on."

Ultimately, she decided to send Aaron home again. The sendoff was tender.

"Time wasn't on our side and we weren't where we needed to be," Charity said. Aaron replied, "The risk I took ... you're just that special of a woman ... I'm always in your corner."

She said ultimately she hadn't spent enough time with them to "surpass" how she felt about Joey and Dotun, who she describes as "two of the best people ever."

Family visits made the choice more complicated. Joey “fit in” with Charity’s family well, according to Charity’s mom — so well, in fact, she was skeptical of Dotun. Still, her mom told her to “go with her heart,” even though they might disagree.

Charity was conflicted until the final moments, to the point that even Dotun was “pretty nervous.” He said, “I can tell this process has taken a toll on her.”

Who does Charity pick as the winner of her season of 'The Bachelorette'?

Charity called the final choice the "hardest day of her life," as she was in love with both of the final two contestants.

Ultimately, Charity gave her final rose to fan favorite Dotun – but first, had to tearfully end her relationship with Joey.

The 30-year-old integrative medicine consultant has long projected as the winner among fans, and in the stars in Charity's eyes.

"With Dotun, it comes down to a feeling you can't really place, but you know it's there. And when you're together, it comes alive," she said as the car with Dotun pulled up.

Dotun, also known as winner! Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Dotun was equally emotional in his confessional interview. "I felt so much of my life feeling understood but Charity understands me in a way that I have never felt," he said. "They're tears of happiness and sadness."

At the site of the proposal, both were equally teary-eyed. In Dotun, Charity said she found a "man who she can love forever."

"You made me feel alive. You made me believe in love again. You made me feel so valued and so seen," she said. "I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clear and I don't have any doubts. I love you so much."

Dotun said, "You showed me that a good thing really can be just a good thing. The love that we have is perfect."