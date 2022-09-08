New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast includes Selma Blair and Teresa Giudice 

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is less than two weeks away, and now fans of the long-running series know exactly which stars they'll see vie for ballroom glory.

On Thursday morning, Tyra Banks and her new co-host, Season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro, announced the celebrities who'll rumba, cha cha, jive and waltz their way through Season 31.

Selma Blair

The 50-year-old “Cruel Intentions” star, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, will hit the dance floor with pro partner Sasha Farber.

Teresa Giudice

Hot off the heels of her wedding to Luis Ruelas, the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality will be paired with pro hoofer Pasha Pashkov.

The D’Amelios

Heidi D’Amelio and Charli D'Amelio attend the “Players Party” at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Both TikTok phenom Charli D’Amelio and her “The D’Amelio Show” co-star, mom Heidi D’Amelio, will compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy in the upcoming season.

The 18-year-old will dance alongside veteran pro partner Mark Ballas, while the 50-year-old is set to perform with Artem Chigvintsev.

Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady and Cheryl Ladd are part of the "DWTS" season 31 cast. Getty Images

Jordin Sparks

The singer, who won Season Six of “American Idol,” is hoping to snag another big reality TV win. Sparks, 32, will show what she can do in the ballroom with the help of pro Brandon Armstrong.

Wayne Brady

The actor-comedian is joining the ballroom bash. Brady, 50, will dance with Whitney Carson.

Cheryl Ladd

At 71, the star best known for her role on the classic 1970s crime drama “Charlie’s Angels” will be paired with pro dancer Louis van Amstel.

Jessie James Decker, Joseph Baena and Gabby Windey are also on their way to the ballroom. Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

The 34-year-old country-pop singer and songwriter will take on the competition with pro partner Alan Bersten by her side.

Joseph Baena

The bodybuilder and fitness model, 24, is the son of actor, politician and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’ll dance alongside Daniella Karagach.

Gabby Windey

In the ballroom, the "Bachelorette," 31, will be paired with popular pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

And that's not all!

The big cast will also include “CODA” star Daniel Durant (with pro Britt Stewart), “Jersey Shore” alum Vinny Guadagnino (with partner Koko Iwasaki), “Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis (with pro Peta Murgatroyd), “90210’s” Trevor Donovan (with Emma Slater), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorite Shangela (with Gleb Savchenko) and New York weather anchor Sam Champion (with longtime pro Cheryl Burke).

The stars won't be the only thing new about Season 31. This time the series will launch on Disney+, marking the streaming platform's first live competition series.

The ballroom fun kicks off Sept. 19.