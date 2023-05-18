Ariana Madix reacts to ex Tom calling Raquel ‘Ariana’ in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale

Ariana Madix is reacting to a very awkward moment from the "Vanderpump Rules" finale.

The Season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules" that aired May 17 follows the cast in early March, shortly after news broke that longtime couple Ariana and Tom Sandoval split amid allegations that he cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

The episode walks through how Ariana found out, the explosive fight at the end of their relationship, Tom's "apology tour" to the rest of the friend group and finally, how he and Raquel are handling the headlines.

During their conversation, Raquel describes their affair as a situation in which two friends "started to have feelings for each other," and later, the pair say, "I love you." But shortly before she professes her love, Tom has a slip-up and calls Raquel, "Ariana."

Tom Sandoval calls Raquel Leviss "Ariana" by accident during the Season 10 finale. Peacock

“You just called me Ariana,” Raquel points out with a grin, as an awkward pause ensues. Tom quickly changes the subject.

In an interview with TODAY.com May 18, Ariana reacts to seeing the moment play out.

"Watching him call her my name by mistake last night was very, very cringe," she tells TODAY.com, the day after the finale aired. "I would have been very embarrassed."

The episode, which was filmed two months ago in the wake of the Scandoval news, was "really hard" for Ariana to watch the first time, she says.

"I definitely put that off for a while," she adds.

But she also notes that having to see painful moments from her past play out on screen is part of starring on a reality TV series.

"No matter what it is you go through, positive or negative, you definitely end up having to relive that moment, months later," she says. "This particular moment of the finale episode, the stuff that I went through a couple of months ago, obviously is happening quicker in the reliving stage ... But being able to be here in New York surrounded by friends and awesome people has helped a lot."

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 was primarily filmed last summer and premiered in February, but the Bravo series turned the cameras back on March 3 to capture the aftermath of the cheating scandal. On March 23, the cast filmed the "blood bath" Season 10 reunion, for which Ariana donned a fiery red "revenge dress." The three-part event will start airing May 24.

After the Season 10 finale May 17, Ariana sat down with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" to unpack where she stands with Tom. She revealed that they have "no contact," despite still living in the same house.

The next morning on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Ariana said she's "been on the phone with a real estate agent" and intends to sell the Los Angeles home they share.

"I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place, on my own," she said. "And start a new life."