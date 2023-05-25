Andy Cohen had to physically restrain this ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member during the the reunion

If you thought the Season 10 “Vanderpump Rules” finale was dramatic, just wait until you dive into the show’s three-part reunion special.

Things get heated during the first part — which aired on May 24 and was filmed back in March — when Tom Sandoval almost got into a physical altercation with another cast member: James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss' ex-fiancé.

But the fight didn't start over Leviss and Sandoval's affair with his castmate. Instead, it stemmed from Kennedy's outrage that Sandoval, his friend, kept it a secret from him.

The moment occurs when reunion host Andy Cohen asks Sandoval why he didn't just come clean to his girlfriend of nearly nine years, Ariana Madix, after he had a one night stand with his Leviss. It eventually turned into a months-long affair referred to as "Scandoval."

After hearing the question, Kennedy chimes in and suggests that Sandoval also had an obligation to tell his close friends about the infidelity.

"Do you remember who I am, Tom?" Kennedy asks his co-star in the moment.

"Yea, you're James motherf------ Kennedy," Sandoval replies with a deadpan expression.

"What is that to you?" Kennedy then asks.

Lisa Vanderpump, who was seated next to Sandoval for the discussion, interjects at this point and says, "I think Ariana's a little more important."

Madix argues that Kennedy has a right to feel betrayed by his friend and says, "No but still, they were like brothers."

But Sandoval doesn't see things the same way and says, "We were like brothers? I talk to you once a month, dude."

Lala Kent then reminds Sandoval that he helped pay for Kennedy's elaborate proposal to Leviss in May 2021.

"You’ve been a big bro (to me), dude," Kennedy says while addressing Sandoval.

"That's what you called me, yes," Sandoval clarifies.

"Bro! That is what you called me!" Kennedy exclaims.

"No I did not," Sandoval says emphatically.

"It just goes to show how much of a friend you never were. You’ve always been an opportunist," Kennedy says.

This seems to set Sandoval off, and he brings up their shared ex, Kristen Doute.

"An opportunist? You f----- Kristen Doute to get on the show five days after we broke up."

"When I was 21 years old!" Kennedy exclaims and jumps out of his seat to approach Sandoval.

Cohen attempts to restrain the reality star and says, "Sit down."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump scolds Kennedy and says, "Stop it! Go back (to your seat)."

A crew member enters the set and escorts Kennedy back to his seat but the verbal drama continues.

"I've stood up for you when nobody else would. I went against everyone for you," Sandoval says.

Kennedy grows angrier by the minute and says, "F--- you! I don't want you to stand up for me. You're a p---- ass b----. You're a clown."

Sandoval warns his co-star not to approach him again and says, "Get in my face again (and) I will f--- you up, mother------."

This only provokes Kennedy more, and he quickly approaches Sandoval while saying, "I will f--- you up so quickly."

Once again, Cohen restrains the star and Vanderpump steps in between the two co-stars. Cohen walks Kennedy over to his seat and says, "Stay in the f------ chair. Stay in the chair. That's all you have to do."

"He's the one that said it first, Andy," Kennedy replies and says he needs to leave to use the restroom. While walking, he turns around, points at Sandoval and calls him a "p---- b----," which makes Madix giggle.

Kennedy then says, "You're a worm with a mustache," and several of the stars laugh.

Sandoval fires back by saying, "You call yourself an artist? You've had the same haircut f------ for years."

"Yea and it works for me, bro!" Kennedy says as he exits the scene.

The second part of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion will air May 31 at 9 p.m. ET.