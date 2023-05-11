Ariana Madix addresses Tom and Raquel at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion: ‘I can’t think of two worse people’

If you thought the last several episodes of "Vanderpump Rules" were dramatic, just wait until the three-part reunion special airs later this month.

The Bravo reality show, which has been making headlines in recent months for a cheating scandal known as “Scandoval,” will air its Season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17.

After teasing the May 24 reunion special for weeks, Bravo released a two-minute trailer for the event, and the word "explosive" doesn't even begin to describe everything that unfolds in the short clip.

In the trailer for the reunion, which was filmed March 23, host Andy Cohen poses a question to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: "How did this go from a one night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?"

Of course, Cohen is referring to the co-stars' affair, which occurred which Sandoval was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. The former couple, who dated for nearly a decade, split at the beginning of March as rumors of Sandoval's infidelity grew.

An emotional Madix wipes away tears in the next scene of the trailer as she talks about the betrayal.

“I can’t think of two worse people, I can’t,” she says.

In another scene, she addresses her ex-boyfriend directly and says, “Don’t even f------ look at me. You don’t deserve to look at this” and gestures to her body and her fiery red “revenge dress.”

In behind-the-scenes footage from the event, Madix says, “I don’t see anything good coming for either of those f------ rats.”

If looks could kill... @BravoTV via Twitter

Leviss breaks her silence at one point and seems to defend herself against her co-stars James Kennedy and Lala Kent.

"James and Lala can’t talk because they f-----," she says. Kent fires back and implies that her earlier tryst with Kennedy was different because she wasn't friends with Leviss.

“I wasn’t your best friend!” Kent screams.

Earlier in Season 10, Madix had called Leviss one of her "closest friends" before news of the affair broke.

The trailer also hints at the continuing relationship between Sandoval and Leviss in the wake of the scandal. Behind the scenes, they vent to each other about the tense reunion.

“They’re making you and me (out) to be pathological liars,” he says.

Leviss agrees and says, “I see that, yeah, even though we know that we’re not.”

But it isn't just Sandoval and Leviss in the hot seat. Back in the reunion, Katie Maloney asks her ex-husband Tom Schwartz, who is best friends with Sandoval, when he found out about the affair. He says it was in late August 2022, but Sandoval doesn’t seem to agree with that.

“Late August? What?" Sandoval questions.

Kent then chimes in and says, “Oh no, did you guys not put your timelines together to match?”

At one point in the reunion, Leviss appears to own up to the infidelity, saying, “I have been super selfish." But Madix isn’t happy with that description.

“Selfish does not cover it," she tells her former friend. "(You're) diabolical, demented, subhuman.”

Kennedy then lightens the mood and calls Sandoval and Leviss “poo poo heads,” causing Maloney to laugh and Madix to smirk.

Sandoval seems to reach his breaking point when he steps outside and explains that he needs a break from filming. When the crew doesn't turn the cameras off he screams, "Stop filming me! I don't want a camera in my f------ God d--- face."

At the very end of the clip, Cohen begins to ask Sandoval a question and says, "Tom, you are in love..." Only, in the trailer, Cohen doesn't specify who Sandoval may be in love with — Leviss or Madix.

When he doesn't instantly respond, Kent says, "C'mon, it's a very simple question. Are you in love or are you not?" before the trailer fades to black.

The three-part "Vanderpump Rules" reunion will begin airing May 24.