Ariana Madix reveals 'bombshell' twist in her 'Love Island USA' debut

Ariana Madix has entered a whole new reality.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made her way into the “Love Island USA” villa in Fiji for the Peacock reality dating show’s fifth season.

During Episode Eight, which aired July 25, Madix hosted a “high stakes game of Mr. & Mrs.” where the coupled islanders had to test their knowledge of one another.

But first, the contestants — who must couple up and find love while living together — fawned over the reality star as she strutted into the villa.

“She’s just an icon. You look up ‘bad bitch’ in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana,” islander Hannah Wright told the camera after Madix’s arrival.

Madix then proceeded to spill the details on how to play the game, while teasing that the winning couple would receive “a prize that’s never ever been given out” in the history of “Love Island.”

“It’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with. And if they’re not the one for you. Trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later,” Madix said, seemingly touching on her past relationship woes.

As for the juicy prize, the winning couple get to avoid the first public dumping when the public votes for their favorite duo.

“If you win this game, you can’t go home in the next dumping,” she said to the surprised islanders.

Ariana Madix hosted a game of "Mr. & Mrs." PEACOCK / Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

After a series of questions — which included the couples guessing their partners worst personality trait, what animal their partner would be, boy’s "body count" and more — it came down to a tie between Marco Donatelli and Wright and Destiny Davis and Harrison Luna. After answering one more question, Donatelli and Wright took home the win.

Madix congratulated the winning couple before dropping one last bombshell. She gave the pair the power to choose one more couple to be safe from elimination.

The chosen pair was Leo Dionicio and Anna Kurdys.

“I think that’s my cue to go,” Madix said after her appearance. “Bye for now.”

Madix’s guest role was first teased on July 11. “Love Island USA” is hosted by Sarah Hyland with Scottish comedian (and “Love Island” UK fan-favorite) Iain Stirling serving as narrator.

This is just one of Madix’s stops in the reality show world. She is also set to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Madix has had a headline-making year after being involved in what fans dubbed “Scandoval,” After nine years together, she and Tom Sandoval broke up in March after he cheated on her with “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Raquel Leviss. The fallout played out in Season 10 of the Bravo series and the three-part reunion.