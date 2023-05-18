Who is Kristen Doute? Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 finale appearance, explained

It's been three years since Kristen Doute was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" following racist actions against a co-star. But in the May 17 finale of Season 10, the original cast member made her return.

The reality star, who was dating Tom Sandoval in 2013 when the show premiered, visits Ariana Madix in the episode, titled "#Scandoval." The finale follows the aftermath of Madix learning of the affair between Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, and Raquel Leviss, her friend.

Following an explosive fight between the former couple, Doute visits Madix to comfort her after Sandoval's infidelity. Madix asks her guest if she wants a drink, and she says she wants alcohol.

“When I think of your ex-boyfriend, I think I need a drink,” Doute says.

Amused, Madix says, “You mean also your ex-boyfriend?” In unison, they say "our ex-boyfriend" as they hug.

Who is Kristen Doute?

In case you missed it, Doute was a key player at the beginning of Madix and Sandoval's relationship almost a decade ago.

Sandoval and Doute dated for more than five years, starting in 2007. In Season Two, the pair broke up after she cheated on Sandoval with Jax Taylor, one of his friends. By the end of the season, it was also revealed that Sandoval kissed Madix while he was still with Doute.

After breaking up with Doute, Sandoval and Madix began to date and made their debut as a couple at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season Two cast reunion.

Doute then went on to date James Kennedy, who later got engaged to Leviss.

In 2020, Bravo announced that she and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show after making a police report against co-star Faith Stowers for a crime Stowers didn't commit.

Doute apologized for her actions in a statement on Instagram, which has since been removed.

Kristen Doute's return

While chatting with Doute in the Season 10 finale, Madix explains that her manager heard that Sandoval's "camp" described their relationship as "one of companionship and convenience and not love and romance.” This statement doesn't sit too well with Doute.

“He's essentially comparing it to the joke of a relationship I had with him. That was convenience,” she says.

Madix then acknowledges that she and Sandoval kissed while he was with Doute.

“It's like yes, me and Tom kissed, and then you think its an isolated thing or you think this is a situation-based thing, but now it's like this is who this person is. And it's really shitty that it took nine years to have that (come out). Nine years I could've spent not defending him at your sake," Madix says.

Doute reassures Madix and says, “Pish posh on me. If anything, I'm sorry to you that you had to do me the favor of taking him away.”

The two then go into the backyard and conduct a symbolic ritual to get rid of bad energy. Doute asks Madix to write down something she wants for herself, and she chooses "true self love." She then instructs her to write down something that no longer serves her, and Madix writes, "unrequited loyalty.”

They burn the papers, and Doute recites the following message: "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, life is beautiful, so slay we must."

“Vanderpump Rules” made headlines in March after news broke that stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together because he cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss. The reality show resumed filming in the aftermath.

Season 10 has chronicled the ongoing relationship strife between Madix and Sandoval, the friendship between Madix and Leviss and the origins of the affair at the center of it all.

Follow TODAY.com for more on Scandoval, the Season 10 finale and the upcoming cast reunion.