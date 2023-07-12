‘Vanderpump Rules’ receives 1st Emmy nomination after Scandoval drama

You know that it’s their time: “Vanderpump Rules” has officially been nominated for its first Emmy award.

After a shell-shocking 10th season that drew in record-breaking ratings for the series and Bravo at large, the Lisa Vanderpump-led series has been named one of the five nominees for unstructured reality. It’s competing against “Deadliest Catch,” “Life Below Zero,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” and “Welcome To Wrexham.”

When news broke during the airing of the show’s 10th season that castmates Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split amid Sandoval’s ongoing affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss, cameras quickly began rolling to capture the fallout. The quarrel shifted the friendships of the Los Angeles-based “Vanderpump Rules” cast so much that Leviss took out a restraining order on her former best friend and co-star Scheana Shay for an alleged punching that took place when the affair was revealed.

“I may be a pusher — I’m not a puncher,” Shay explained on Variety‘s “Making a Scene.” Andy Cohen and executive producer Alex Baskin, too, revealed to Variety just how grueling it was to continue production amid the contentious state of the cast after the affair was revealed.

Undoubtedly, the #Scandoval may not have been the best days of this cast’s lives, but it did put the spotlight on the Bravo series, accumulating quite impressive ratings.

Season 10’s first reunion episode drew in 4.6 million viewers when accounting for Live + 3 Nielsen ratings, on-demand viewing and streaming on Peacock, making it the most-watched Bravo episode in nine years and the most-watched episode of “Vanderpump Rules” ever. The full season drew in an average of 11.4 million viewers with over 115 million hours watched to date and in Live + 3.