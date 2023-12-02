Raquel Leviss makes 1st public appearance since ‘Scandoval’ and name-change announcement

Raquel Leviss, who is now going by her given name Rachel, made her first public appearance since news broke of the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal, of which she was at the center.

Leviss stepped out on the red carpet at Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles on Dec. 2 wearing a sequined tan dress with a black sheer overlay.

Rachel Leviss attends Jingle Ball 2023. Leon Bennett / WireImage

Leviss was a former star of the Bravo reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules.” In March, tabloids reported that she and co-star Tom Sandoval had been having an affair, which led to Sandoval’s split with his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix.

The aftermath of the scandal, which has since been dubbed “Scandoval,” played out in real time during Season 10 of the show. Filming for the reality TV show resumed, and Madix and Sandoval’s split, as well as Leviss’ reaction to the discovery, was captured on camera.

After filming the Season 10 reunion in April, Leviss entered a facility for mental health treatment, her rep confirmed to TODAY.com.

She was not announced as part of the Season 11 cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” which started filming in June, “E! News” reported. Madix and Sandoval both returned, as seen in teaser trailers for the upcoming season.

Leviss wasn't heard from again until August, when she appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast.

During the three-part episode, Leviss shared that she would be changing her name to Rachel and reflected on the scandal, sharing her belief that she was portrayed as “the ultimate reality TV villain.”

Leviss told Frankel that she will never appear on reality TV again.