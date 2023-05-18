Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss say 'I love you' in 'Vanderpump Rules' finale

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval declare their love for each other in the Season 10 finale of "Vanderpump Rules," which was filmed in early March.

But first, Ariana Madix learns about the ongoing affair between her friend and her partner of nine years.

The episode, aptly titled “#Scandoval,” brings the drama from the very first moment and sets the stage for how Madix discovers that Sandoval has been unfaithful.

As the former couple explains in separate confessional interviews, Sandoval was performing with his band March 1 when his phone fell out of his pocket. Someone handed it to Madix to hold onto, and she decided to look through his camera roll.

“Call it woman’s intuition, call it lightbulb (moment), call it whatever. Literally in that moment I went, ‘I need to look at this,’” Madix recalls in a private interview.

After looking at her boyfriend’s camera roll on his phone, Madix found a screen recording of Sandoval and Leviss on FaceTime.

“My stomach dropped into my f------ a--,” she says of the shocking discovery.

In his own confessional, Sandoval talks about the tense moment.

“I would normally delete something like that, but it had been such a busy, chaotic day, so I quickly got us outside so everyone around us couldn’t hear us talk,” he says.

Madix then explains that she called Leviss looking for answers.

“I called Raquel saying, ‘If you have ever given a sh-- about me tell me when this happened,’” she says. During the finale, it's revealed that the affair had been going on for seven months.

Halfway through the episode, Sandoval and Leviss meet up and talk about the drama that has ensued after news of their affair leaked.

“Talk about being in hell where we belong,” he says.

Leviss sees the situation a bit differently, though, and says, "I don't actually think we belong in hell. I think we're just two people that were friends and started to have feelings for each other."

Sandoval admits that their bond "came out of f------ left field" since he was originally trying to set Leviss up with his best friend, Tom Schwartz. At Scheana Shay's wedding back in August, Leviss and Schwartz kissed, leading to an escalated feud between Schwartz's ex-wife, Katie Maloney, and Leviss.

While reflecting on this, Sandoval accidentally calls Leviss, "Ariana."

"You just called me Ariana," she says.

Leviss then tells Sandoval she told her family about him, and he suggests that her mother must "hate" him.

"A little bit," she says.

Leviss then asks Sandoval how his family feels about their tryst. He says something that sounds like "I love" you, and she replies, "I love you too."

"I said, 'They love you,'" he clarifies.

"Oh," Leviss replies.

"But I love you too," Sandoval adds and caresses Leviss' face.

The reality star then reflects on their affair.

"I know we always said we wouldn't f------ do this if we didn't think it was worth it, just thinking that it imploded, this is not ideal, at all," she says.

The two hug but agree that they feel awkward about kissing in front of the cameras.

In a confessional, Leviss is asked why she thinks she and Sandoval were so drawn to each other.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew that I loved him as a friend, and I've never had sex like that before," she says.

Leviss also admits that she knew hooking up with one of her best friends' boyfriends wasn't a great idea.

"I should've completely removed myself from the situation but I did not have the will power to not see him," she says.

Back in her conversation with Sandoval, Leviss says she feels "isolated" now that the news of their affair is out in the public and their friend group has begun to take sides.

"Even with you it's questionable. It's like, am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone that they love so much? Because then that makes me think that you would be capable of doing that to me, and I don't want to get caught up in this whirlwind of romance where I'm blind to these things," she says.

Sandoval is quick to reassure her and says, "I'd never do this if there wasn't something here."

In a confessional, he ponders the situation again.

"I can't predict the future. Who's to say? Maybe things will work out with Raquel and maybe they won't. But when I kissed Raquel, I felt hope. I felt like, 'Wait a minute you're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you. Maybe they're just beginning,'" he says.

Back in their meet up, Leviss says, "I just feel like it turned out so horribly wrong. We f----- up," and Sandoval agrees.

She then begins to say, "If we were to do it over again," when Sandoval adds, "I mean obviously I would do a lot of things over again."

"Yeah, me too," she says.

The scene then fades to black before showing a message stating that Leviss turned off her phone and wasn't seen or heard from for weeks after filming the scene.

Leviss was in attendance at the Season 10 cast reunion, per trailer footage from the March 23 event.

On April 14, a representative for Leviss confirmed to TODAY.com that the reality star entered a facility for mental health treatment.

Her rep said in an email that Leviss planned to enter the facility before the Season 10 cast reunion, but she stayed to "finish her filming commitment."

“Vanderpump Rules” made headlines in March after news broke that stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together because he cheated on her with their castmate Raquel Leviss. The reality show resumed filming in the aftermath.

Season 10 has chronicled the ongoing relationship strife between Madix and Sandoval, the friendship between Madix and Leviss and the origins of the affair at the center of it all.

Follow TODAY.com for more on Scandoval, the Season 10 finale and the upcoming cast reunion.