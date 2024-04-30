Aries and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Scorpio and Aries are in for a thrill ride when their paths collide. This astrological combination causes sparks to fly.

Both Scorpio and Aries are ruled by action planet Mars, making them the warriors of the zodiac. They are known to be driven, passionate and strong-willed. Their modus operandi is a bit different. Scorpio is mysterious and emotional, keeping their plans to themselves. Aries is outgoing and assertive, and more outward with their intentions.

Either the fire and water sign will get each other — or they'll clash with each other. Both signs need to put their swords and shields down to allow for a vulnerable connection.

All about Aries and Scorpio: The basics

Aries

Dates: Approximately March 21 to April 19

Element: Fire

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Mars

Symbol: The ram

Famous Aries: Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Randall Park, Jessica Chastain, Sarah Jessica Parker, Diana Ross, Halle Bailey, Chloé Zhao, Pedro Pascal, Eddie Murphy, Pharrell, Lil Nas X

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Aries and Scorpio personalities

Aries

Aries is first sign of the zodiac — and ideally, the first in everything else. Aries tend to act out their emotions on a whim without thinking of the repercussions. While this attribute makes them seem passionate, it can create conflict with others if they’re not careful. Aries want things on their terms and timelines, meaning they enjoy doing the work of forming relationships. As long as they can see beyond their own needs and desires, they can create meaningful partnerships.

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Aries-Scorpio compatibility

Scorpio and Aries bring the heat and the passion. This duo creates an intense dynamic, yet challenging union.

Both signs like to be the boss of their own lives (and the people in them). So, you can imagine the struggle!

Plus, Scorpio winces when Aries tries to impede on their privacy, and Aries will often wish Scorpio could drop their mysterious act.

Their differences add to their powerful connection, though. If they find harmony, watch out world ... passion and determination make for a transformative and resilient relationship.

Friendship

Scorpio and Aries form a combustible union. They set things aflame when they get together. Both have a lust for life and seek excitement, which fosters a vibrant connection. Scorpios bring depth and mystery to the mix while Aries brings energy and enthusiasm. A conflict may arise when Scorpio attempts to assert authority. A mutual understanding of each other’s needs — and flaws — is paramount for these two. Loyalty forms the bedrock of this friendship.

Romance

The romantic pairing of Scorpio and Aries starts intense ... and stays there. The chemistry between the two is undeniable. If both these signs communicate slowly and calmly their differences can be reconciled. This pairing is transformative thanks to Scorpio's emotional intensity and Aries' craving for adventure. They must have mutual respect and understanding if they are going to navigate through challenges.

Marriage

If Scorpio and Aries can make it past the romance phase and simmer down into long-term contentment, then they passed their biggest hurdle. They already know how to harness each others' powerful energy. The key to their marriage will be creating space to be vulnerable and making sure each has an outlet for their energy.

Colleagues

Aries and Scorpio are a powerhouse! They will size each other up and find there is much to respect in the other person. Between Aries' bold initiatives and Scorpio's strategizing, their teamwork can solve nearly any problem.

Famous Scorpio-Aries couples

Joaquin Phoenix (Scorpio) and Rooney Mara (Aries)

Fergie (Aries) and Josh Duhamel (Scorpio)

Keri Russell (Aries) and Matthew Rhys (Scorpio)

Chip Gaines (Scorpio) and Joanna Gaines (Aries)