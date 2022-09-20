Libra season generally begins on September 23 and ends on October 23, though it depends on when, exactly, the sun enters the air sign each year.

Falling at the start of the fall season, Libras are considered one of the initiators of the zodiac, along with other cardinal signs Aries, Cancer and Capricorn.

Their cardinal energy means Libras love to make things happen — particularly in matters of love and creativity. Ruled by the planet Venus, Libras are drawn to beauty, and their airiness gives them an intellectual and refined air.

According to Syd Robinson, author of "Who Do the Stars Say You Are?" Libras are known for having cultivating a sense of taste and style unique enough to become like an identity. They appreciate the same in others, respecting composure over chaos.

"Libras are drawn to all things aesthetic. They always have the cutest outfits, home decor, and feel happiest when they’re surrounded by what they personally regard as beautiful," Robinson said.

Libras are represented by the symbol of the scales of justice, and are "known for their strong moral compass and natural ability to see both sides of every argument," Robinson said, as well as their peace-making skills.

On the flip side, though, Libras “can also be prone to indecisiveness, and people-pleasing tendencies.”

Here's how Robinson sums up Libra: “At the end of the day, Libras are charming peacemakers who love love, and love giving love to everyone in their lives.”

Read on for an in-depth look at the Libra personality, including traits and compatibility.

Libra at work

Known to be both fair-minded and peaceful, it follows that Libra is a collaborator at work, able to hear people out and make people feel heard.

The air sign will rarely step on anyone’s toes or start conflicts. If they do, it’s only to get projects moving.

You can count on them to be reliable with the workload and creative process. That said, they may space out during group meetings due to their airy nature, so you may want to plan for little recaps to make sure everyone's on the same page.

Libra in love

Being that their planetary ruler is Venus, the planet of love, Libras' romantic nature shouldn't come as a surprise.

And they really are the romantics of the zodiac: Libras are happiest when they're in a pairing. Think back to their symbol of the scales: Libras feel they need another to balance them out.

Libras are born wooers, knowing how to pamper someone the way they would want to be pampered. In addition to indulging in life's finer things, Libras will show they care through the small actions that end up meaning so much.

During fights, Libras tend to see things diplomatically, and are able to view both parties' perspectives.

Since Libras are such a highly relationship-oriented sign, sometimes, Libras will overstay a relationship past its expiration date. In those cases, Libras should consult some of their more direct friends for their advice.

Here’s how Libra relates to other zodiac signs in friendships, partnerships, and love.

Libra and Aries

When these two opposite signs align, they learn how to utilize the other’s traits to their advantage to get what they want. Libra becomes more aggressive and tenacious in attaining their goals, while Aries learns to take a step back and be more chill when attempting to rule the world.

Libra and Taurus

Libra and Taurus have a dreamy connection. Both ruled by creative Venus, these two may spend nights talking about art, fashion, music, and everything in between. Keep the good times rolling.

Libra and Gemini

Here is a relationship-oriented duo, if there ever was one. Both social butterflies, their favorite activity will be to come home and talk about everything that transpired. They'll be happiest with a busy schedule full of events they can attend together.

Libra and Cancer

Once Cancer gets its pincers on Libra’s scales, it’ll be hard for them to let go. Both Cancer and Libra like to see relationships through, which means they're prone to stay together — even if they're incompatible and struggle with passive aggression communication.

Libra and Leo

Libra and fiery Leo harmonize well. As long as Libra is willing to take a backseat to Leo’s shenanigans and fully participate in their escapades, then this pair is golden. Leo will have to learn to release and have a few quiet nights a week.

Libra and Virgo

These neighboring signs respect the other’s need for privacy and downtime. But mostly, they get along with each other on an intellectual level. Both can understand the motives behind their actions and why they harbor certain sentiments. Whether it’s discussing literature or having a heart-to-heart, they will connect deeply.

Libra and Libra

When these two scales hang out, they begin to mirror each other’s movements, actions and mannerisms. Admiring and being admired by each other are central themes of this friendship. Both look to each other for advice — even if their indecisive nature can hold them back from fast decision making.

Libra and Scorpio

This can be an intense partnership. The connection might be strong at first, but after those butterflies depart, they'll be left with two very different communication styles. Libra generally avoids confrontation; Scorpio is direct. Put it together, and you get friction.

Libra and Sagittarius

Libra finds a match in Sagittarius, but there are challenges. At first, the two understand each other’s quirks and lust for life. Issues start to arrive when both get a little competitive, creating a snarky friendly rivalry because Sagittarius longs to be free and Libra is commitment-oriented.

Libra and Capricorn

The differences of these two zodiac signs can work in favor of bringing them closer. As friends, they help each other see different aspects of matters. Diplomatic Libra can bring innovative insights to rigid Capricorn. Capricorn often cheers Libra on from the sidelines, offering lindens and TLC.

Libra and Aquarius

The sky’s the limit when Libra and Aquarius become close, as they’ll offer each other hopeful insights on life. Both signs love to take chances together and talk about their intimate and personal insights, which gives this friendship the potential to grow as the individuals do.

Libra and Pisces

These besties enjoy glamour and the finer things in life, making them a fantastic pairing. The two signs are fascinated by the other. They also have the capacity to get deep and share intimate secrets with each other — usually of a romantic nature, since both love ot be in love.

Famous Libras

Cardi B.

Doja Cat

Nick Cannon

Matt Damon

Snoop Dogg

Donald Glover

Kim Kardashian

Hugh Jackman

Catherine Zeta Jones

Bruno Mars

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kelly Ripa

A$AP Rocky

Susan Sarandon

Bruce Springsteen

Gwen Stefani

Kate Winslet

Lil Wayne

Serena Williams

Usher

… and many more!