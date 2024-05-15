Are Justin and Hailey Bieber astrologically compatible? An astrologer weighs in

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child. Already, people are predicting baby names for the couple, who have been married since 2018.

Can the stars predict anything about what’s next for the Biebers?

Astrological compatibility is a tool used to measure the strengths and challenges of any duo. More than studying sun signs, synastry charts — which overlay two natal charts — looks at all the ways a pair’s astrological features intersect.

Justin Bieber is a Pisces, born March 1, 1994, and Hailey Bieber is a Sagittarius, born Nov. 22, 1996. The traditional planetary ruler of these Sun signs is Jupiter, bringing them excitement, luck and wanderlust. But there’s so much more to their astrological compatibility than the water and fire signs.

While their birth times aren’t confirmed, which would give an even more complete picture of their “big three“, we’ll break down their compatibility using other planetary placements.

How do Justin and Hailey Bieber’s sun and moon signs interact?

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s sun signs, Pisces and Sagittarius, respectively, are both ruled by the lucky planet Jupiter. They share a sense of dreaminess and a search for meaning.

The difference is that Pisces is more imaginative and romantic, while Sagittarius is adventurous and freedom-seeking. At times, Sagittarius can be too direct for sensitive Pisces.

Justin Bieber’s moon in Libra opposes Hailey Bieber’s Moon in Aries, bringing electric intensity to the partnership. They want to bridge the gap and be seen by one another.

Their Mars and Venus placements bring on the heat

When it comes to compatibility, astrologers study Saturn, the planet of commitment; Mars, the planet of passion and aggression; Venus, the planet of love and the moon.

Hailey’s Mars in Virgo creates an opposition to Justin’s sun and Venus, both in Pisces. This means passion is in no short-supply. Sometimes it emerges through disagreements; sometimes, through blissful happiness.

Hailey Bieber’s Venus in Libra harmonizes with Justin Bieber’s Mars in Aquarius, forming a trine. These air Venuses flirt the same way, sending a lot of cute messages to each other. Talking about what lights them up is their love language.

The relationship is potentially healing, too. Hailey Bieber’s Venus in Libra is conjunct Justin Bieber’s moon in Libra. Her Chiron, the celestial centaur known as the wounded healer, is also conjunct with Justin Bieber’s moon. That means Hailey Bieber’s need for love and healing can be soothed by Justin Bieber’s most unguarded self. They can nurture one another.

How will baby Bieber affect their astrology?

The couple is likely expecting a Leo or Virgo baby.

A Virgo sun would align with Bieber’s north node of destiny, which could be a fated, or past life connection. Hailey Bieber’s Mars is in Virgo, so a Virgo child would inspire her to be a better version of herself.

If their child is a Leo, then their energy will add power to Hailey’s fiery chart, uniting their personalities. Justin will feel super protective as a Pisces father. This child will be born after his Saturn return, which aligns with his south node of destiny, making it a karmic relationship that will help Justin evolve and learn about himself — maybe give him a second chance at childhood.