Scorpio and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Scorpios are known to be an intense sign. Two Scorpios means one thing: Double the intensity.

These two share a brain and a deep emotional connection. Since loyalty governs their ruling principles, they stay serious about their relationship.

The question is: Will they let their guards down and actually let the relationship unfold? If so, they have the potential for a rock-solid bond, despite being two water signs.

All about Scorpio: The basics

Dates: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

The Scorpio personality

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Overall Scorpio-Scorpio compatibility

Two Scorpios have the potential to form an unbreakable bond. They both crave deep attachments and creating worlds of two. They could find that in one another, especially as their psychic twinges allow them to communicate without saying anything at all. But they should strive for open and honest communication whenever possible, rather than skate by on assumptions.

Friendship

A shared dark sense of humor bonds two Scorpios in friendship. Both signs are fiercely loyal and together, this duo can form a clique harder to get into than Fort Knox. Power struggles may arise when they both want things their way. They can navigate these issues by being open-minded and respectful of one another, remembering why they became friends in the first place.

Romance

Two Scorpios will get deep, fast. Their romance is supercharged as they commit to each other. But they should come up for air and assess, as rationally as possible, whether the connection is good, or just feels good. They are going to become attached quickly, so a bit of temperance will be useful.

Marriage

Scorpios take the whole "till death do us part" aspect of marriage seriously. They are the definition of "ride or die," sharing a deeply emotional and profound connection. Plus, they know each others' sections, and wouldn't want those getting out, would they?

Colleagues

Two Scorpios in the workplace mean that there is no messing around at the office. When these two pair up, their work ethic stands out. These two have a deep understanding of how the other works almost right away. If they can put their emotions and egos aside, they can remain loyal and hard-working.

Famous Scorpio-Scorpio couples

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett