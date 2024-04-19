How the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus will affect your zodiac sign

Every 14 years or so, the planets Jupiter and Uranus form a conjunction in the sky — and it's about to happen again.

A conjunction means that they link up at the same sign and degree. The next Jupiter and Uranus conjunction will occur on April 20 at 10:27 p.m. ET in the sign of Taurus.

The last exact Jupiter and Uranus conjunction occurred 14 years ago, in 2011, and the next one will occur in 2037. This is the first time since 1941 that these two planets are connecting in Taurus, making it one of the most important astrological transits of 2024.

What does the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus mean?

When Jupiter, the planet of expansion and philosophy, aligns with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and revolution, we can anticipate a significant global and personal upheaval. This celestial union will initiate a new cycle that will shake our world by introducing a shift in perspective and sparking transformation that will force us out of our comfort zones.

Uranus feels uneasy in Taurus, as the earth sign craves stability and resists rapid changes. Nevertheless, Uranus may prompt us to grow in areas such as relationships and finances, even if we are not quite ready. Fortunately, Jupiter’s presence ensures good fortune as long as we proceed at a comfortable pace and avoid impulsive actions. This could be an enchanted time, carving out new space for creativity and partnership.

This transit “is likely to have a lot of people reflecting on what they’re doing with their lives and empower them to begin to shift their lives away from the daily grind mindset to a more well-balanced and relaxation based lifestyle," astrologer Joshua Pingley says. "If we are not personally centered and grounded, how can our lives be?”

One door closes, another door opens. It is important to take the steps needed to move toward a new vision. After all, things can't stay the same forever, and we can’t either. Embrace the unfamiliar and take gradual steps towards implementing significant transformations.

How the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction will affect your sign

Aries

Now is the perfect time to visualize abundance in your life. Try to feel the feeling of abundance. Meditate on it and let its warmth spread through you.

Taurus

Discovering your soul’s purpose can be achieved by delving into your inner aspirations and desires. When you connect with a personal vision, you can find contentment within and take steps towards achieving it in reality. The more you believe in yourself, the easier it will be able to come true.

Gemini

The time in which you can mend the past as long as you’re open to discussing situations that have caused us hurt. The more willing you are to lick our fears in the mirror and deal with them, the more likely it will be to diminish them from your subconsciousness.

Cancer

Connecting with a new group of friends who share your ideas can give you a sense of belonging and push you towards growth. It’s a great feeling to be understood on a deeper level and be surrounded by those who share your interests. In return, you will feel seen.

Leo

Your changing and taking on a life of its own. Even if the journey you're on veers from the path you started on, it can still be fulfilling. Trust the process and allow yourself to transcend toward professional greatness.

Virgo

You might find that you need a last-minute getaway somewhere — anywhere! You won’t have to travel far to have a good time. Even a staycation could even make your juices flow. The whole purpose is to let go, unwind, have fun, and to be at ease.

Libra

This period presents an opportunity to streamline and settle outstanding money matters. Discovering a fresh approach to managing your finances could provide the motivation required to move forward and resolve issues. If necessary, seek guidance from a reliable advisor or a trusted individual to assist you in navigating the process.

Scorpio

Strive to find the middle ground instead of victory. You'll have a stronger and wider foundation if you do that, rather than exist in a perpetual standoff.

Sagittarius

You don’t have to have a plan in motion to get through the day ahead. All you have to do is live life to your fullest and embrace every situation as it comes. It'll feel freeing, and natural, to go with the flow and not commit.

Capricorn

You are feeling creative and yearning to take on more artistic endeavors. You might even find that you are veering from an old way of being into a new one, which will reflect in the things you make and escalate your talents. Be open to the ideas that are coming.

Aquarius

If you’re dissatisfied with your current living space and have a desire to revamp it, head into a redesign without hesitation. Ensure that your choice aligns with your current aesthetic. Start with a corner. It's not just about aesthetics; it's about feeling at home in your home.

Pisces

You have awakening your backbone. Congratulations and get ready to be assertive. Confronting matters directly will provide you with the assurance you need to handle any situation. It’s better to address issues immediately rather than avoiding them altogether.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive