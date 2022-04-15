What’s grounded yet fun-loving; indulgent yet reliable; and symbolized by a bull? You guessed it: Taurus. The second sign of the zodiac, Taurus falls in mid-spring — its dates are generally from April 19 to May 20.

Pioneering fire sign Aries serves as the zodiac’s spark of inspiration, while Taurus, which is next in line, uses their fixed earthy skills to make the dreams reality through their diligent efforts. Hardworking and artistic by nature, the Bull is known for both creativity and indulgence. A lover, not a fighter, it’s not easy to trigger a Bull into anger. This is why Taureans are admired for their sweet natures and even-keeled, laid-back temperaments.

But if you do happen to fight with a Taurus, know that they are notoriously stubborn. Resilient and tough, they’re not one to back down. Since Tauruses are change-averse, gird yourself if you’re planning to disrupt their routine (or try waking them up from their warm, cozy bed). They crave comfort and stability.

Here’s what you need to know about Tauruses across different realms of their lives.

Taurus at work

Being a fixed earth sign makes Tauruses hard workers. That said, the Bull is known to work smart, just as much as they’re known to work hard. They’ll put in effort as long as they can see the reward on the other side of the finish line. This gives them the motivation to keep going.

When it comes to career choices, Taurus will be drawn to ventures that allow for independence and expression. Ruled by the planet Venus, which also oversees artisticness and creativity, Tauruses like to feel pride in their work.

While Tauruses have the reputation of being lazy, the adjective is not quite right. Their reputation for laziness comes from their need to decompress and relax. Self-care is a must for this sign, as well as playing hard after hours.

Taurus in love

Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus, the planet of love and affection. Therefore, the bull is an extremely relationship-oriented sign, who feels like they are best able to thrive via friendships and partnerships.

In a romantic partner, Taurus value consistency, stability, and kindness. Loyalty is the most important attribute, as Taurses will do anything (within reason, of course) for those they care about. The Bull is a sign that mates for life. Consider Taurus your “ride or die,” reluctant to leave the side of their loved ones.

Read on to learn how Taurus interacts in friendships and romantic relationships with other zodiac signs.

Taurus and Aries

As long as Aries slows down and doesn’t act too impulsively, then Taurus will be able to keep up with their high-paced lifestyle. If not, then the Bull will be exhausted by Aries’s speed, and will be unable to keep up with their rapidly changing emotions.

Taurus and Taurus

When two Bulls unite, they can lock horns. On the other hand, they will have a decadent and memorable time galavanting around town, doing all things in style.

Taurus and Gemini

The Bull grounds airy Gemini and charms them with earthly delights (see: home-cooked meals). In return, mercurial Gemini entertains Taurus with funny tales. Essentially, they’re the perfect dinner party companions, offering up delicious food and conversation.

Taurus and Cancer

An excellent friendship and partnership can form between these two relationship-oriented signs. They are willing to work out differences in order to stay committed.

Taurus and Leo

The connection between the Bull and the Lion can be a tempestuous one. If these signs choose to take the time to understand each other, then a power dynamic won’t exist. If they’re hasty in dealing with each other, arguments can definitely take place.

Taurus and Virgo

These two earth signs have a stellar connection. Taurus will find that Virgo respects their needs and listens to their desires. Virgo likes that Taurus encourages them to take risks and enjoy the finer side of life.

Taurus and Libra

Both of these zodiac signs are ruled by the planet Venus, which means that they have similar priorities and hobbies. From art to parties, Taurus and Libra will love celebrating the good times that come their way. There's always a reason to celebrate.

Taurus and Scorpio

Opposites attract when these sensual signs come together. They’ll love being wrapped up in each other’s arms. Both Taurus and Scorpio tend to be possessive over the people and things they love — and that will include one another.

Taurus and Sagittarius

A friendship or partnership can be challenging here, as Sagittarius longs to be free and Taurus wants stability. A connection is possible as long as they keep each other on a long leash, and respect each other's differences.

Taurus and Capricorn

Being that both of these zodiac signs can get bossy, Taurus and Capricorn may find it hard to cede control. But if they do, allowing the other person to live their own life, the relationship can be long-lasting and fulfilling.

Taurus and Aquarius

These signs can motivate one another. Taurus is inspired by Aquarius to go off the beaten track in attaining their career goals. Aquarius feels seen on a soulful level by Taurus, who as a fixed sign is a loyal pal.

Taurus and Pisces

This pairing is best as friends. They will respect the other’s dreams and goals, while bonding over creative endeavors. However, Pisces’ wishy-washy vibe might clash with the Bull’s rigidity.

Celebrity Taureans

Adele

Jessica Alba

Cher

George Clooney

Rosario Dawson

Queen Elizabeth II

Megan Fox

Gal Gadot

Janet Jackson

Machine Gun Kelly

Lizzo

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Gabourey Sidibe

Barbra Streisand

Channing Tatum

Kenan Thompson

Renee Zellweger

…and more!

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. These posts are not intended to act as a directive.