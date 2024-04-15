Cancer and Scorpio compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

When it comes to astrological compatibility, Scorpio and Cancer are known for their deep, and instant, emotional connection. The water signs share an intrinsic understanding of, and sensitivity to, one another’s needs.

Scorpio’s intensity blends well with Cancer’s nurturing side, forming a bond where they can feel like they are all the other needs.

Trouble in paradise may occur when a mood swing hits. Still, these two are committed to working things out, knowing that in each other, they can find a companion to plumb the depths of life.

All about Cancer and Scorpio: The basics

Cancer

Dates: Approximately June 21 to July 22

Element: Water

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: The moon

Represented by: The crab

Famous Cancers: Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Ariana Grande, Elon Musk, Sandra Oh, Tom Cruise, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Solange Knowles, Kevin Hart, Meryl Streep, Prince William, Margot Robbie

Scorpio

Dates: Approximately Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Mars, Pluto

Represented by: The scorpion

Famous Scorpio: Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg, Willow Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Penn Badgley, Pablo Picasso, Hillary Clinton, Emma Stone, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Katie Perry, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner

Cancer and Scorpio personalities

Cancer

As the homebody of the zodiac, Cancers take pride in making people feel at ease — but they don’t let everyone into their inner circle. Luckily, once they trust someone, they’re in for good. Cancers’ intuition is their compass; they might not know why they feel a certain why, but they know to trust their guts. Cancers are deep feelers and are in search of relationships that give their lives meaning. In terms of friendship, Cancers will always support those they love — even taking on the emotional baggage of their besties. They don’t need words to know what’s goin on.

Scorpio

While this water sign has all the regular trappings of a water sign, like being emotional and moody, Scorpio also has fiery elements. See: That temperament. Because Scorpio is so loyal, they expect the same in return — so if you cross them, expect a grudge. While they can often be mysterious, they are also very forward: You will be aware if you have their interest or not. Scorpios can be possessive of the people in their lives, keeping both their loved ones and their enemies close and closer.

Cancer-Scorpio compatibility

Scorpio and Cancer have the potential to be extremely compatible without it feeling like work. The occasional mood swing aside, these two get along famously. This relationship is filled with passion and mystery from the Scorpio side and warmth and intuition from the Cancer side. They intuitively understand one another’s emotional landscape. Scorpio’s big, bold attitude is nurtured and taken care of by Cancer’s caring nature.

Friendship

This is a friendship that is marked by loyalty and compassion. Mood swings and power struggles may arise simply because how emotional these two can be. Scorpio veers mysterious while Cancer is warm and inviting. Their challenge will be to communicate open and honestly, rather than through passive aggression.

Romance

This romance makes waves. They're able to get deep quick, skipping the small talk. Cancer might be the only person Scorpio is willing to get vulnerable with. Scorpio will help fortify Cancer's sensitive heart. These two will support and love one another for many years to come.

Marriage

Cancer and Scorpio are well-practiced in the art of devotion. They'll find communication comes naturally. They are both quite psychic and can communicate with things more subtle than words. Whey they get into a squabble, they should wait to resolve the argument when they are both cool-headed and can think past their emotions.

Colleagues

The Scorpion and the Crab make a solid team in professional settings. Both work hard and are empathetic to the other's needs. When they team up on a project, Cancer is there to support all of Scorpio’s vision. Scorpio, ever-determined, is willing to listen to Cancer's gut instincts. They are excellent collaborators and are dedicated to the same causes.

Famous Scorpio-Cancer couples

Harrison Ford (Cancer) and Calista Flockhart (Scorpio)

Tom Hanks (Cancer) and Rita Wilson (Scorpio)

Nick Offerman (Cancer) and Megan Mullally (Scorpio)

King Charles (Scorpio) and Queen Camilla (Cancer)

Joanne Tucker (Cancer) and Adam Driver (Scorpio)